BIRMINGHAM — The UAB Track & Field team concluded the first day of the Lenny Lyles invite with several PRs and notable performances for the Blazers. "We had several good performances today," said head coach Kurt Thomas on the team's performance. "Lauren and Kathleen's 5K was good and fun to watch. Megan and Laney's pentathlon were good. Both were on PR pace and will be in a good spot for the conference."

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO