Strong Defensive Effort Leads Blazers to Win at Rice

HOUSTON – Despite being shorthanded, UAB men's basketball (15-7, 6-5 C-USA) dominated Rice (15-6, 6-4 C-USA) from start to finish in a 70-52 victory on the road. KJ Buffen and Ledarrius Brewer added 20 points apiece to pace the Blazers. UAB set the tone on the defensive end, preventing...
Big 4th Quarter Lifts Rice Past UAB 67-57

BIRMINGHAM – Rice overcame a 12-point 3rd quarter deficit in its 67-57 victory over UAB on Saturday afternoon. Margaret Whitley led the Blazers (10-10, 2-9 C-USA) with 14 points. Maria Roters and Desiree Ware each scored 10 points and Denim DeShields led all players with nine assists. India Bellamy...
UAB Track & Field Finishes Day Two of Lenny Lyles Invite

LOUISVILLE – UAB Track & Field closes out day two of the PNC Lenny Lyles invite hosted by Louisville, building off of the successes seen in day one. The Blazers closed out with 13 personal bests and four season bests in their first road meet of the season. "The...
Rifle Dominates Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - UAB rifle took down Wofford with a season-best performance, 4583-4342, on Saturday morning. The Blazers had the top five of the top six overall scorers in the match, led by Sophia Flores with a 1154. The Blazers dominated the match, outscoring Wofford by over 100 points in...
Track & Field Concludes Day One of Lenny Lyles Invite

BIRMINGHAM — The UAB Track & Field team concluded the first day of the Lenny Lyles invite with several PRs and notable performances for the Blazers. "We had several good performances today," said head coach Kurt Thomas on the team's performance. "Lauren and Kathleen's 5K was good and fun to watch. Megan and Laney's pentathlon were good. Both were on PR pace and will be in a good spot for the conference."
