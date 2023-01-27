ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

DOJ charges 3 in 'murder for hire' plot against Iranian journalist

By Alexander Mallin, Aaron Katersky,, Luke Barr, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iw956_0kU75yoH00

NEW YORK — Six months after a man with a loaded AK-47-style rifle was caught outside the Brooklyn, New York, home of a prominent Iranian dissident journalist, federal prosecutors on Friday announced new arrests in what they've called a murder-for-hire plot by Iran.

On Friday, the Justice Department announced criminal charges against two men, Rafat Amirov and Polad Omarov, for targeting journalist Masih Alinejad because her reporting publicized Iran's human rights abuses, its treatment of women and its suppression of democratic participation.

Amirov lives in Iran and Omarov lives in Eastern Europe. Along with Khalid Mehdiyev, who was previously arrested in Brooklyn, they were part of an Eastern European criminal organization with ties to Iran, according to the charging documents.

Amirov, the leader, worked with Omarov to arrange for the payment of $30,000 to Mehdiyev, "who then procured an AK-47-style assault rifle for carrying out the murder," according to the criminal complaint.

"At Amirov's and Omarov's instructions, Mehdiyev surveilled the Victim and members of the Victim's family; took photographs and videos of the Victim's residence in Brooklyn and the surrounding neighborhood; and devised schemes to lure the Victim out of the Victim's house," a charging document says.

The Justice Department alleges that the government of Iran has previously targeted dissidents, and Alinejad in particular. In 2018, Iranian government officials attempted to "induce relatives of the Victim who reside in Iran to invite the Victim to travel to a third country for the apparent purpose of having the Victim arrested or detained and transported to Iran for imprisonment," prosecutors allege.

Omarov tasked Mehdiyev on July 13, 2022, with carrying out the murder for hire plot, the DOJ claims. The men allegedly arranged to have a cash payment of $30,000 delivered to Mehdiyev, who then acquired an AK-47-type weapon to carry out the attack, according to court documents.

"War machine," Mehdiyev allegedly told the co-conspirators in a message, in apparent reference to the weapon.

For eight days, the three men surveilled the home of Alinejad, 45, and schemed to get her out of her house, according to documents. One plan involved sending her flowers so she would have to step outside, the documents said.

"It will be a show once she steps out of the house," Mehdiyev allegedly told Omarov in a message.

A day later, on July 28, Mehdiyev was stopped by the NYPD after leaving the area, and was arrested.

"Today's indictment exposes a dangerous menace to national security -- a double threat posed by a vicious transnational crime group operating from what it thought was the safe haven of a rogue nation: Iran," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Friday.

The Iranians were so intent on silencing Alinejad, its intelligence personnel developed a series of possible escape routes, including travel from Brooklyn, a speedboat from Manhattan, and another boat to Venezuela, according to the complaint.

Amirov and Omarov are charged with money laundering and murder for hire. Amirov appeared briefly Friday in court to plead not guilty to the murder-for-hire charges. He did not contest being held without bail.

Prosecutors did not explain how U.S. officials managed to arrest Amirov, who had been living in Iran.

Omirov was arrested in the Czech Republic and U.S. authorities are seeking his extradition.

Mehdiyev, who was previously in custody, is expected in court next week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
102.5 The Bone

Drug dealer convicted in deaths of three New Yorkers on same day

Amanda Scher, Ross Mtangi and Julia Ghahramani were three working professionals in New York City who did not know each other but shared a deadly commonality: on the same day in March 2021, they each ordered cocaine from Billy Ortega that killed them. Ortega, 35, of New Jersey, has now been convicted of federal charges that carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. On March 17, 2021, Ortega sold the three professionals -- a social worker, a banker and a lawyer -- cocaine laced with fentanyl. Prosecutors said he...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Suspect sought after New Jersey synagogue targeted by Molotov cocktail

Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly threw a lit Molotov cocktail at the front door of a New Jersey synagogue early Sunday morning. According to security video footage, the suspect approached the front door of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, New Jersey at 3:19 a.m. and threw the Molotov cocktail. The glass bottle broke but did not cause any damage, and the suspect then fled, the Bloomfield Police Department said in a statement Sunday afternoon. Surveillance pictures shared by police show the suspect was wearing a ski mask. Local law enforcement is investigating alongside the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
35K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy