Fergus Falls, MN – The Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) Board of Trustees held their first meeting of the new year last week, which included its annual appointment and re-appointment of Board members. Departing Board member Carrie Brimhall, who has served as a Trustee since 2016, was recognized at Thursday’s meeting for her many notable contributions to the organization and the community served. Brimhall served on the Executive Committee, was both Vice Chair and Secretary during her tenure, and was active on the Quality and Safety Committee.

FERGUS FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO