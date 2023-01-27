Read full article on original website
Ottertail County Salvation Army Falls Short of Overall Goal
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – The Otter Tail County and Fergus Falls residents and local businesses gave generously – enabling The Salvation Army raise 90% of our budgeted goal of $365,000. In total we raised $33,916.69 from kettles, mail appeal, and white mail. Capt. Anthony Nordan, one of the...
Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Awards Scholarship to Wadena Local.
Yesterday afternoon, Wadena Sheriffs’ Office shared on their Facebook Page congratulated one of their own. Richard Ziegler works for the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office in the dispatch and jail and is finishing his schooling to become a peace officer. Rich is pictured with Sheriff Carr, who presented Rich...
LRH Board of Trustees Thank Brimhall and Reappoint Members
Fergus Falls, MN – The Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) Board of Trustees held their first meeting of the new year last week, which included its annual appointment and re-appointment of Board members. Departing Board member Carrie Brimhall, who has served as a Trustee since 2016, was recognized at Thursday’s meeting for her many notable contributions to the organization and the community served. Brimhall served on the Executive Committee, was both Vice Chair and Secretary during her tenure, and was active on the Quality and Safety Committee.
MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union Grand Opening
Congratulations MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union on your Grand Opening!. Today at 11 in the morning marked the Ribbon-cutting Grand Opening & Luncheon at the new Fergus Falls Office. The new credit union brand new location is at 1820 West Lincoln Ave between Aldi’s and Fleet Farm. Jackie Formo, The...
Area Non-Profit Excited for Next Weeks Giving Hearts Day
Giving Hearts is a 24-hour giving event for nearly 550 charities across Northwest Minnesota and North Dakota. The City of Fergus Falls’ businesses that are part of Giving Hearts include: A Wife Like Me, Health Resources Center, Inspiration Point Christian Camp & Retreat Center, Lake Region Hospital Foundation, LB Homes, and Lutheran Brethren Seminary, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, and Freedom Resource Center.
