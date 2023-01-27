COVID cases have decreased in last few weeks, says Santa Barbara County Public Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Public Health officials say COVID cases have decreased in the few weeks.

According to the Santa Barbara County Community Data Dashboard, the number of PCR cases has dropped by 37% in the last two weeks.

The department says hospitalization rates related to the virus have also dropped.

Health officials say staying on top of your COVID vaccine and continuing basic health and hygiene practices is still important.

