Minnesota State

Stephen Black
4d ago

Now there is a misstatement! “For those who are looking for affordable energy, good news: Renewable energy is the cheapest energy that you can buy.”. It’s only cheap at the point of production, it becomes high cost when integrated into the grid due to intermittency.

Town Square LIVE News

Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns

A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief

(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

House Bill passes requiring reporting to Division of Highways

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV House of Delegates convened Thursday to take action on four bills, two of which were passed. One of the two to see passage was House Bill 2531, which addresses communications between railway company and the Division of Highways pertaining to the conducting of construction of maintenance work by the company.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV House passes eight bills

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The House of Delegates convened Tuesday with Delegates getting to work advancing multiple bills through the House. Those passed included House Bill 2509, which establishes the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act. The bill, filed for introduction January 12, 2023, affords parties the opportunity to undergo a marriage contract prior to marriage with respect to property rights, actions to be taken upon potential dissolution of marriage, rights to insurance proceeds upon the death of either party, choice of controlling law, and any other matters not in violation of criminal statutes or public policy.
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
iheart.com

What State in America Drinks The Most Beer?

A new study by Learning to Homebrew examined criteria including population density, gallons of beer consumed per capita, barrel production and revenue, and the number of breweries. In at #1, the data found that the state that chugs down the most beer is Montana, which drinks 40.8 units of beer...
WISCONSIN STATE
CNET

Slash Your Heat and Electric Bills Now: 5 Easy Tips

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. We're in the depths of winter now, which likely has you turning up your thermostat as much of the country sees low temperatures and snow. That also means you'll quickly feel the impact on your wallet as those heating bills go up. Though utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will jump 17% nationally this winter, it's still possible to find ways to save on those winter bills.

