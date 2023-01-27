Read full article on original website
Stephen Black
4d ago
Now there is a misstatement! “For those who are looking for affordable energy, good news: Renewable energy is the cheapest energy that you can buy.”. It’s only cheap at the point of production, it becomes high cost when integrated into the grid due to intermittency.
Reply(1)
6
Related
Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns
A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief
(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
House Bill passes requiring reporting to Division of Highways
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV House of Delegates convened Thursday to take action on four bills, two of which were passed. One of the two to see passage was House Bill 2531, which addresses communications between railway company and the Division of Highways pertaining to the conducting of construction of maintenance work by the company.
WV House passes eight bills
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The House of Delegates convened Tuesday with Delegates getting to work advancing multiple bills through the House. Those passed included House Bill 2509, which establishes the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act. The bill, filed for introduction January 12, 2023, affords parties the opportunity to undergo a marriage contract prior to marriage with respect to property rights, actions to be taken upon potential dissolution of marriage, rights to insurance proceeds upon the death of either party, choice of controlling law, and any other matters not in violation of criminal statutes or public policy.
KATV
Bill that calls for year-round daylight saving time does not make it out of committee
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — A bill that called for year-round daylight saving time did not make it out of committee today after 20 lawmakers voted in a meeting on Wednesday, January 18th. The State Agencies and Governmental Affairs- House Committee had two bills on the meeting's agenda that concerned...
Democrats Are One Vote Shy of Bypassing the Filibuster. Some Say They Should Have Won It in Wisconsin
Wisconsin was the closest Senate race Democrats lost, one that some say raises questions about the limits of the party’s support for progressive candidates, particularly Black ones.
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
GOP members brand Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a 'paper tiger' who could 'screw up or fade'
Republicans considering a presidential bid are holding off from making official announcements to see if Ron DeSantis makes a critical misstep, their advisors say.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
msn.com
House Speaker McCarthy Shoots Down Republican Bill To Abolish IRS, Eliminate US Income Tax
House Republicans will reportedly not get the chance to vote on the Fair Tax Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) and intended to eliminate the Internal Revenue Service along with all personal and corporate income taxes, the death tax, gift taxes and payroll taxes.
Gov. Kristi Noem bans state from doing business with companies tied to 'evil foreign governments'
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments."
Senate committee advances bill that would allow handicap placards to be valid for lifetime of individual
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the State Senate Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure advanced Senate Bill 211, a bill that would allow individuals with a window placard for handicapped parking to be valid for the lifetime of the applicant. Under current state law, the window placards are valid for...
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
iheart.com
What State in America Drinks The Most Beer?
A new study by Learning to Homebrew examined criteria including population density, gallons of beer consumed per capita, barrel production and revenue, and the number of breweries. In at #1, the data found that the state that chugs down the most beer is Montana, which drinks 40.8 units of beer...
Republicans push constitutional amendment to allow judges to withhold bail for many more defendants
Some Indiana Republicans want to change the state constitution to allow judges to withhold bail entirely for a lot more people.
Stimulus checks 2023 update: Are you ready for payments in your states?
A number of stimulus checks were swiftly implemented by the US government in an effort to assist consumers and businesses. In March 2020, the American economy completely shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Remaining Stimulus Checks. While several programs came to an end in 2022, some states still...
'We've seen the corruption': House GOP aims to end career politics with vote on term limits for Congress
Republicans are renewing their push for Congressional term limits after taking a majority in the House this month, vowing to end career politics in Washington.
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
CNET
Slash Your Heat and Electric Bills Now: 5 Easy Tips
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. We're in the depths of winter now, which likely has you turning up your thermostat as much of the country sees low temperatures and snow. That also means you'll quickly feel the impact on your wallet as those heating bills go up. Though utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will jump 17% nationally this winter, it's still possible to find ways to save on those winter bills.
Comments / 4