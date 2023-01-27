UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lehigh County coroner said two Reading-area men died in an Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, crash on Sunday. According to police, it happened at the intersection of Route 222 and Folk Road when the car the men were in was hit by a tractor-trailer. Police said they were trying to cross the intersection.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO