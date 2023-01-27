Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Do you know this man? Police investigate daytime burglaries in Lower Saucon
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County are investigating two daytime burglaries. Lower Saucon Township police say the man pictured above is believed to have been involved in both on Monday near Hellertown. Around 12:30 p.m., someone broke into the back of a home on Red...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police investigating diesel thefts from gas station
MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police in Reading are investigating a series of diesel fuel thefts from a Maxatawny Township gas station. Investigators say on January 11, a red 53-foot tractor trailer pulled up to the gas pumps at the Rutter's in the 15000 block of Kutztown Road. The driver proceeded to pump over 170 gallons of diesel fuel, valued at $864.81, then left without paying.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - 3 men facing charges in armed robbery
Three men are facing charges connected to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Spring Township. Lynda Weed will have more. The Berks County Residential Center is closing its doors for the final time. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs Berks men as victims of Upper Macungie crash
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two young men from Berks County were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both from the Reading area, died at the scene of the 4 p.m. crash on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road, according to the Lehigh County coroner.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police looking for missing man
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are looking for a missing man. Adam Zimpfer was last seen in Allentown on Dec. 27. He is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He drives a 1999 Gold/Beige Toyota Camry, which has since been recovered, police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities ID woman, 71, killed in Alsace Township fire
ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after an early-morning house fire in Berks County last week. Dana Oakes, 71, died after flames broke out at her Alsace Township home early Wednesday morning, state police said Monday. She was pronounced dead at the...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 Berks men killed in Upper Macungie crash
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lehigh County coroner said two Reading-area men died in an Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, crash on Sunday. According to police, it happened at the intersection of Route 222 and Folk Road when the car the men were in was hit by a tractor-trailer. Police said they were trying to cross the intersection.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. A tractor-trailer and car collided around 4 p.m. on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township. Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem man charged after gun found in carry-on at Newark airport
NEWARK, N.J. - A Lehigh Valley man is facing charges after a handgun was found in his carry-on bag at Newark airport, authorities say. The Bethlehem man was stopped Sunday at a checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport after an officer spotted the .357 caliber gun on the x-ray machine, said the Transportation Security Administration.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person flown to hospital after house fire in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A person was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County Monday night. The fire broke out at the house on the 100 block of Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Multiple fire companies responded to the scene. No...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire forces 28 people from their Freemansburg homes, 2 cats die
FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - A fire in Northampton County forced 28 people out of their townhomes Tuesday. That includes a woman who says her family lost both of their beloved cats, all their clothes, and many precious items. Right now, fire investigators have not said much in terms of how the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails in rural Rush Township
RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
WFMZ-TV Online
Neighbor saves man from burning home
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A neighbor is being credited with saving a man's life after pulling him from a burning home. Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m. Monday. Stroudsburg Fire Chief Charles Frantz says a neighbor called 911 reporting a house on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million. The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tuesday: Crane delivery to close block on Bethlehem's SouthSide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heads up to those in Bethlehem on Tuesday. A contractor will have a crane placed on E. Fourth Street on Tuesday, which means part of the road will be closed during the day, the city said. E. Fourth Street will be closed between S. New and Adams...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction underway on 2 restaurant chains, a bank in Easton area
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former parish church building in Bethlehem to be closed
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A former parish church building in Bethlehem will be closed and offered for sale, the Diocese of Allentown said Monday. The closing of the St. Joseph church building on East Fifth Street will be delayed so that those interested may attend one final Mass, March 18, to mark the Feast Day of St. Joseph, according to a news release from the diocese.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Northampton County launches Fentanyl awareness campaign
Northampton County officials are joining forces to alert people to the dangers of Fentanyl. The county is launching the "Fake is Real" campaign. Officials hope the campaign will "educate young adults and others about the dangers of fentanyl and to reduce demand for counterfeit prescription pills." 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story.
WFMZ-TV Online
Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos
CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
Comments / 0