Officials: VCU student killed was crossing street on campus

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 22-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) student was killed crossing a street on the school's main campus Friday morning, according to university officials.

"It is with profound sadness that we share news about the death of VCU student Mahrokh Khan," VCU Student Affairs Vice President Aaron J. Hart and VCU Police Chief John Venuti said in a joint statement.

Mahrokh was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street at Laurel and West Main streets, which is the intersection adjacent to the Gladding Residence Center, the Altria Theater and Monroe Park, just before 9 a.m., according to officials.

The student was taken to VCU Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Officials with Richmond Police said the department's Crash Team responded and determined that Khan was attempting to cross the intersection of North Laurel and West Main Street when she was hit.

"The driver of the vehicle remained on scene," officers said in an email Saturday. "The RPD Crash Team continues to investigate this tragic incident."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress at 804-646-0280 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

"The VCU Division of Student Affairs and VCU Police join President Rao and the entire VCU community in extending our sincerest condolences to Mahrokh’s family, friends and all who knew her," the statement reads.

Officials said the university's counseling services are available to students and that VCU faculty and staff can access support resources online.

"We remind all community members to please be aware of the importance of sharing the roads in and around VCU," officials said. "Using designated crosswalks, staying focused on traffic signals and sharing intersections are ways in which drivers, cyclists and pedestrians can stay safe."

Officials also urged cyclists and pedestrians "not to use phones, or ear buds, while traveling, as these can distract you from your surroundings."

"Please follow posted speed limits, travel slowly through busy intersections and keep an eye out for others on roadways," officials wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

