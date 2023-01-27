Read full article on original website
Chevron's Profits Fall Short. Is This Top Warren Buffett Stock in Trouble?
The oil and gas giant still produced record results for the full year.
Motley Fool
Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform
Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Blackstone Believes It Has Enormous Growth Potential
Blackstone is currently facing some growth headwinds. The company has a faction of a massive market opportunity. It has several drivers that should enable it to continue growing at a rapid rate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
kalkinemedia.com
Aluminium Extrusion Industries Says Qtrly Profit 6.9 Mln Naira Vs Loss Of 45.4 Mln Naira
* ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC- QTRLY REVENUE 822.2 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 615.1 MILLION NAIRA. * ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC- QTRLY PROFIT 6.9 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 45.4 MILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
Ryanair Posts 57% Jump In Q3 Revenue
Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 57% year-on-year to €2.31 billion. Traffic in Q3 jumped 24% Y/Y to 38.4 million and posted a 7% rise from Q3 FY20 pre-Covid. Q3 profit amounted to €211 million compared to a loss of (€96) million last year....
msn.com
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
For nearly six decades as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett has run circles around Wall Street. Through this past weekend, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of well over 3,800,000% since taking the reins. While there is...
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and 1 to Sell
Well-known investor Warren Buffett has created his fortune through a value investing strategy. With an incredible track record, his investment portfolio has been religiously tracked by investors for decades. Amid...
Exclusive: Goldman Sachs says even a near-default on US debt could spark a recession and market mayhem
A full-blown debt ceiling crisis has the potential to stop the US economy in its tracks, according to the top economist at Goldman Sachs.
Investors say they're bracing for the stock market to hit new lows this year amid weak corporate earnings
Roughly 70% of investors say the stock market has yet to bottom, per the latest MLIV Pulse survey. Around 35% says the lows won't be in until the second half of this year. Despite the rally in January, investors are concerned that 2023 will be marked by weak earnings. Investors...
Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking
NEW YORK — (AP) — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
BBC
LVMH: Luxury giant's sales soar despite China losses
The world's biggest luxury group has reported strong sales driven by the holiday shopping season. LVMH said they experienced a second straight record year with revenue and profits despite geopolitical tensions and high cost of living. Sales reached almost $25bn (£19.9), a 9% increase in the final three months of...
Zacks.com
Franklin (BEN) Dips on Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y
BEN - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. The bottom line declined 53% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 52 cents. Shares of the company lost 4% in pre-market...
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
Motley Fool
Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many oil stocks are at or near all-time...
Earnings Previews: Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, McDonald’s, Pfizer, UPS
Five companies, including three Dow Jones industrials, are on deck to report quarterly earnings before markets open on Tuesday.
Vanguard's global investment expert explains what traders are doing to kick off 2023 and how markets are reacting to the Federal Reserve's policy tightening.
Insider's Phil Rosen sits down with Fiona Greig, global head of investor research and policy for Vanguard's Investment Strategy Group.
Jeremy Grantham warns of a massive stock market crash and highlights what to own in his 2023 outlook. Here are the 7 best quotes.
Jeremy Grantham warned investors of the potential for a big stock market crash later this year. The co-founder of GMO said the stock market bubble was entering its "final phase" and outlined what to own during the potential volatility. Here are the seven best quotes from Grantham's 2023 stock market...
OilPrice.com
Halliburton Hikes Dividend By 33% After Earnings Beat
Halliburton will return to shareholders half of its annual free cash flow after beating Q4 estimates. Halliburton will raise its dividend by 33%, the company said on Tuesday, as the world’s largest fracking services provider beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter performance. Halliburton bought back $250 million in shares during Q4 2022, and saw quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share—this compares to $0.36 per share in Q4 a year ago.
coinjournal.net
Is Silvergate stock a ‘buy’ after it suspended preferred stock dividend?
Silvergate Capital Corp suspends dividend on its preferred stock. Wedbush Securities analyst reiterates his neutral rating on “SI”. Silvergate stock is currently down over 85% since mid-August. Silvergate Capital Corp ended 5.0% down on Friday after the crypto bank suspended dividend on its preferred stock. Silvergate is trying...
