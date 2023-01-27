ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Blackstone's Stunning Outperformance Showcases Why Investors Continue Flocking to Its Platform

Blackstone's funds delivered massive outperformance last year. That led investors to entrust it with more of their capital. The company's excellent brand reputation should continue drawing more investor capital to the firm. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

Why Blackstone Believes It Has Enormous Growth Potential

Blackstone is currently facing some growth headwinds. The company has a faction of a massive market opportunity. It has several drivers that should enable it to continue growing at a rapid rate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
kalkinemedia.com

Aluminium Extrusion Industries Says Qtrly Profit 6.9 Mln Naira Vs Loss Of 45.4 Mln Naira

* ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC- QTRLY REVENUE 822.2 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 615.1 MILLION NAIRA. * ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC- QTRLY PROFIT 6.9 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 45.4 MILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
Benzinga

Ryanair Posts 57% Jump In Q3 Revenue

Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 57% year-on-year to €2.31 billion. Traffic in Q3 jumped 24% Y/Y to 38.4 million and posted a 7% rise from Q3 FY20 pre-Covid. Q3 profit amounted to €211 million compared to a loss of (€96) million last year....
WHIO Dayton

Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking

NEW YORK — (AP) — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

LVMH: Luxury giant's sales soar despite China losses

The world's biggest luxury group has reported strong sales driven by the holiday shopping season. LVMH said they experienced a second straight record year with revenue and profits despite geopolitical tensions and high cost of living. Sales reached almost $25bn (£19.9), a 9% increase in the final three months of...
Zacks.com

Franklin (BEN) Dips on Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y

BEN - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. The bottom line declined 53% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 52 cents. Shares of the company lost 4% in pre-market...
Motley Fool

Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many oil stocks are at or near all-time...
OilPrice.com

Halliburton Hikes Dividend By 33% After Earnings Beat

Halliburton will return to shareholders half of its annual free cash flow after beating Q4 estimates. Halliburton will raise its dividend by 33%, the company said on Tuesday, as the world’s largest fracking services provider beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter performance. Halliburton bought back $250 million in shares during Q4 2022, and saw quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share—this compares to $0.36 per share in Q4 a year ago.
coinjournal.net

Is Silvergate stock a ‘buy’ after it suspended preferred stock dividend?

Silvergate Capital Corp suspends dividend on its preferred stock. Wedbush Securities analyst reiterates his neutral rating on “SI”. Silvergate stock is currently down over 85% since mid-August. Silvergate Capital Corp ended 5.0% down on Friday after the crypto bank suspended dividend on its preferred stock. Silvergate is trying...

