WKU Athletics
Hayes Earns C-USA Weekly Honors for Second Time
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the second time this season, WKU women's basketball freshman guard Acacia Hayes has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week. She previously earned the award on Jan. 16. Hayes notched a pair of double-digit performances in WKU's two wins last week against FIU...
WKU Athletics
WKU Welcomes Andre Crenshaw as Running Backs Coach
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Head Coach Tyson Helton has announced the hiring of Andre Crenshaw as the Hilltoppers' new running backs coach. Crenshaw comes to The Hill from South Dakota State where he served as running backs coach during the team's run to winning the 2022 FCS National Championship.
