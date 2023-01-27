Read full article on original website
CDC warns that a brand of eyedrops may be linked to drug-resistant bacterial infections
One person has died and at least three others are left with permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of those affected reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before becoming...
Consumer Reports.org
How New Parents Can Actually Find the Time and Energy to Work Out
When you’re a new parent, finding time to exercise is probably not on the top of your to-do list. When confronted with hourly feedings, a screaming baby, and little sleep, putting on a pair of compression leggings and going for a run might become less appealing than ever. But exercising during your children’s crucial early years benefits your entire family, so finding a will and a way to fit it in pays off significantly.
