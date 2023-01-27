ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

Comments / 21

rose voyer
3d ago

They both need to be charged with first degree and found guilty. The punishment should be exactly what they did to those children.

Reply(1)
25
cathy Gilbert
2d ago

why does the wife have murder charges she could had tried to stop him or call 911hello wake-up she should face murder charges they both don't deserve to go to jail they need to punish them like they hurt that baby

Reply
5
Lillian Natal
3d ago

this picture is not of the lil girl. why are they using pic of Gabriel Fernandez?

Reply(2)
25
Related
The Independent

Two Arizona teen runaways found dead in a water basin

Two teenage girls who are reported to have run away from a group home in Arizona have been found dead in a water basin in the state, local officials have said. The remains of Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found over the weekend when a man walking his dog called the authorities after seeing what he believed to be a mannequin in a water retention basin in Mesa, east of Phoenix, the local police department said in a statement. The bodies were recovered by police at around 6pm on 21 January. The teens had been reported...
MESA, AZ
The Independent

Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park

A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
PONTIAC, MI
thesource.com

21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife

A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims

A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
People

Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Vanished in September Found in Washington River

Lucian Munguia, who was reported missing on Sept. 10, was found dead in the Yakima River on Thursday after a months-long search After a months-long search, 5-year-old boy Lucian Munguia was found dead in a Washington river.  Lucian, who had autism, was reported missing from Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic. On Friday, police shared that his body had been found in the Yakima river.  Authorities were contacted on Thursday after a passerby spotted what looked like human remains in the river, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. The area...
YAKIMA, WA
New York Post

Kansas man accidentally shot by dog remembered as ‘lovable goofball’

A man who was shot by his dog in a tragic hunting accident was identified as Kansas plumber Joseph Smith on Tuesday as friends remembered the hunter as a “loving goofball” who made them smile. Smith, 30, was in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck when the pooch stepped on the hunting rifle in the backseat. Smith was struck in the back and killed instantly, according to KSN.com. Smith was a plumber at Browns Plumbing Services in Wichita, the company’s owner Chris Brown said Tuesday. “Joe is absolutely the most unique individual I have had the pleasure of meeting. He was...
WICHITA, KS
NBC News

Authorities find chainsaw, dismembered couple and ‘signs of extreme trauma’ in Pennsylvania home

A Pennsylvania woman was accused of shooting her parents in their heads and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw, authorities said Wednesday. Verity Beck, 49, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of third-degree murder and other crimes in the killings of Reid Beck, 73, and Miriam Beck, 72, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told reporters.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy