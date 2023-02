CASTLETON, Vermont – After posting back-to-back double-doubles, senior Cody Hawes (Carmel, Maine/Hermon) of the University of Southern Maine Huskies men's basketball team has earned Little East Conference Player of the Week honors. Hawes is the first Husky to earn Player of the Week honors for the 2022-23 season, joining first-year players and previous Rookie of the Week honor winners Diego Colon (New Braunfels, Texas), Tommy Whelan (Bronx, NY/Fordham Prep) and Mark Asare (Roswell, Ga./Centennial) in earning weekly accolades from the Little East.

