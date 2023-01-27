Read full article on original website
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Beyond MoCo: Fire in Ice Returns to Frederick
“Fire in Ice” returns to Downtown Frederick on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event features live ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, scavenger hunts, and “pyrophoric fire performances”. According to the Downtown Frederick Partnership, “Each February First Saturday, Downtown Frederick is transformed into a winter wonderland! This year, visitors can explore more than 120 unique ice sculptures, which will be on display all over downtown from 11AM-9PM.”
Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland
Eastpoint Mall is another very feasible alternative if you want to find stores in. that offer you cheap prices, offers, and discounts. The mall gives you what you need in shops and restaurants. In addition, the place is quiet with a good atmosphere, and with recreational areas for the whole family.
$100,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo 7-Eleven
A $100,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 650 East University Boulevard in Silver Spring was among the top lottery prizes for the week of January 23-29. Other local winners included a $50,000 scratch-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville, a $10,000 scratch-off sold at Ollie’s Beer, Wine and Deli at 2011 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville, and a $10,000 scratch-off sold at the Giant at 7919 Tuckerman Lane in Rockville. Additional information below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Public Hearing Scheduled for an Amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation for Two Sites on February 23
The Montgomery County Planning Board will consider the Edward U. Taylor School and Weller’s Dry Cleaning sites for historic designation at the Planning Board meeting on February 23, 2023. The public is invited to offer testimony during the public hearing either in person or virtually. At the meeting, the Planning Board will make a recommendation for or against designation which will be sent to the Montgomery County Council for their final decision. The last amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation was the historic designation of the Potomac Overlook District in 2022. View the public hearing draft of the amendment.
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
Md.’s J.O. Spice, Featured on Dirty Jobs, Sees Nationwide Sales Spike
The long-running Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which started back in 2003, has covered just about every trade industry you could think of. Its host, Baltimore County, Md. native Mike Rowe, shadows skilled workers to get a taste of the difficult, often messy, jobs they do. It’s entertaining to watch the self-deprecating Rowe struggle at times, but it also helps viewers to appreciate the work that consumers often take for granted.
Death doula brings life lessons to Congressional Cemetery with new class
Every Saturday at Congressional Cemetery, Laura Lyster-Mensh uses death to remind people how to live. She’s a death doula, and recently started a class called Death Doula Days at Congressional Cemetery to help people tell stories and write their obituaries. It’s an experience that has led some participants to think twice about their legacy.
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released
A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
Animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of strays and surrenders
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Shelters and rescues are facing an increase in strays and surrenders after what many called an adoption boom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Antietam Humane Society (AHS) is experiencing packed kennels, an influx of strays and surrenders and volunteers who are overwhelmed. “This year we saw...
Frederick County Authorities address misconduct at school
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand confirmed by phone that Deputies and Frederick County School officials are investigating a report of misconduct at school. Reportedly a substitute teacher had inappropriate sexual contact with a student. Sheriff Millholland confirmed the investigation was completed Jan. 25 and has been handed over to the...
Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
Looking to get your taxes done? This nonprofit does them for free
There are now some sites in Baltimore where you can get your taxes done for free. The nonprofit CASH Campaign of Maryland started their annual free tax prep sessions this morning.
$100,000 Scratch-Off Win Gives Bowie Man Third Big Score
BOWIE, Md. – He’s won big twice before, so a player from Bowie kept it low key when claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize on Jan. 27 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Still, the prize was double the amount of his previous best win, a $50,000 score that came in January 2019. His biggest prize before that totaled $30,000.
Major recruitment campaign for nurses helping to bridge staffing gap in Maryland
LifeBridge Health launched a major recruitment campaign for experienced nurses to help bridge a gap in staffing. A myriad of issues that include the COVID-19 pandemic, rising patient acuity and early retirement of nurses, among other reasons, contributed to a shortage of nurses. Sinai Hospital will eventually have 200 nurses...
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland
Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
The Oregon Grille Grand Re-Opening Party
The new-and-improved Oregon Grille was filled to the brim with excited patrons – eager to be among the first to check out the classic Hunt Valley eatery after it was closed for 10 months of renovation work. Atlas Restaurant Group partners Alex Smith and Eric Smith – along with interior designer Patrick Sutton – happily played host, as guests explored the restaurant’s rooms and enjoyed a little food and drink.
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
