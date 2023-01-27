Places to visit in Chambersburg, PA. There are many things to do in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. This town is an excellent place for family fun and a vacation spot. While you are here, you can also visit the historic sites in the area. The Franklin County Historical Society has an extensive collection of artifacts related to the history of Chambersburg. It includes exhibits that cover the area’s early days as a frontier town. From Cluggy’s Amusement Center to the Capitol Theatre, you’re sure to find something that’s just right for you.

