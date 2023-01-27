ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurmont, MD

FOX 43

Animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of strays and surrenders

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Shelters and rescues are facing an increase in strays and surrenders after what many called an adoption boom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Antietam Humane Society (AHS) is experiencing packed kennels, an influx of strays and surrenders and volunteers who are overwhelmed. “This year we saw...
WAYNESBORO, PA
tourcounsel.com

Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland

Eastpoint Mall is another very feasible alternative if you want to find stores in. that offer you cheap prices, offers, and discounts. The mall gives you what you need in shops and restaurants. In addition, the place is quiet with a good atmosphere, and with recreational areas for the whole family.
DUNDALK, MD
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Md.’s J.O. Spice, Featured on Dirty Jobs, Sees Nationwide Sales Spike

The long-running Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which started back in 2003, has covered just about every trade industry you could think of. Its host, Baltimore County, Md. native Mike Rowe, shadows skilled workers to get a taste of the difficult, often messy, jobs they do. It’s entertaining to watch the self-deprecating Rowe struggle at times, but it also helps viewers to appreciate the work that consumers often take for granted.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Fire in Ice Returns to Frederick

“Fire in Ice” returns to Downtown Frederick on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event features live ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, scavenger hunts, and “pyrophoric fire performances”. According to the Downtown Frederick Partnership, “Each February First Saturday, Downtown Frederick is transformed into a winter wonderland! This year, visitors can explore more than 120 unique ice sculptures, which will be on display all over downtown from 11AM-9PM.”
FREDERICK, MD
Gettysburg Connection

Tour center to be demoed in February

Gettysburg will have a new tour center in 2024. Demolition crews will destroy Gettysburg Tour Center’s store and ticket counter on Baltimore Street in February so construction can begin on a new facility, Felty Investments Owner Max Felty said Friday. The Gettysburg Tour Center has operated in the same spot since the 1950s. The current building was constructed in the 1960s. Felty expects the new building to open in 2024.
GETTYSBURG, PA
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo 7-Eleven

A $100,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 650 East University Boulevard in Silver Spring was among the top lottery prizes for the week of January 23-29. Other local winners included a $50,000 scratch-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville, a $10,000 scratch-off sold at Ollie’s Beer, Wine and Deli at 2011 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville, and a $10,000 scratch-off sold at the Giant at 7919 Tuckerman Lane in Rockville. Additional information below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
SILVER SPRING, MD
wfmd.com

Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday

All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
FREDERICK, MD
bestattractions.org

Best Things to Do in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

Places to visit in Chambersburg, PA. There are many things to do in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. This town is an excellent place for family fun and a vacation spot. While you are here, you can also visit the historic sites in the area. The Franklin County Historical Society has an extensive collection of artifacts related to the history of Chambersburg. It includes exhibits that cover the area’s early days as a frontier town. From Cluggy’s Amusement Center to the Capitol Theatre, you’re sure to find something that’s just right for you.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wajr.com

The ‘Justice Tax Tour’ stops in Clarksburg area, Martinsburg this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will continue his series of town hall meetings regarding his tax cut plan next week in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The governor and secretary of revenue will be at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Berkeley County Clerk’s Office at noon.
MARTINSBURG, WV
police1.com

Md. police use volunteers to test marijuana influence on drivers ahead of legalization

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — To prepare for the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, medically certified volunteers agreed to consume marijuana so that authorities could analyze the difference between how cannabis impairs drivers versus how alcohol influences them. Volunteers from Montgomery County smoked or consumed marijuana while police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!

Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Little Bennett Campground After Person Pinned Between Vehicle and Tree

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to Little Bennett Campground in the 23700 block of Frederick Rd. in Clarksburg for the report of an injured person on Saturday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person (adult) was pinned between a vehicle and a tree after a vehicle inadvertently rolled backwards. Nearby campers were able to assist the person prior to EMS arrival. One adult was transported to to the hospital with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when additional information is available.
CLARKSBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released

A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

