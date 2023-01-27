Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chambersburg Tractor Supply to Host Pet Treat Tasting Event
Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat-tasting event here in Chambersburg. Planned for Feb. 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company. “At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your...
Animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of strays and surrenders
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Shelters and rescues are facing an increase in strays and surrenders after what many called an adoption boom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Antietam Humane Society (AHS) is experiencing packed kennels, an influx of strays and surrenders and volunteers who are overwhelmed. “This year we saw...
tourcounsel.com
Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland
Eastpoint Mall is another very feasible alternative if you want to find stores in. that offer you cheap prices, offers, and discounts. The mall gives you what you need in shops and restaurants. In addition, the place is quiet with a good atmosphere, and with recreational areas for the whole family.
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Md.’s J.O. Spice, Featured on Dirty Jobs, Sees Nationwide Sales Spike
The long-running Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which started back in 2003, has covered just about every trade industry you could think of. Its host, Baltimore County, Md. native Mike Rowe, shadows skilled workers to get a taste of the difficult, often messy, jobs they do. It’s entertaining to watch the self-deprecating Rowe struggle at times, but it also helps viewers to appreciate the work that consumers often take for granted.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Fire in Ice Returns to Frederick
“Fire in Ice” returns to Downtown Frederick on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event features live ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, scavenger hunts, and “pyrophoric fire performances”. According to the Downtown Frederick Partnership, “Each February First Saturday, Downtown Frederick is transformed into a winter wonderland! This year, visitors can explore more than 120 unique ice sculptures, which will be on display all over downtown from 11AM-9PM.”
Tour center to be demoed in February
Gettysburg will have a new tour center in 2024. Demolition crews will destroy Gettysburg Tour Center’s store and ticket counter on Baltimore Street in February so construction can begin on a new facility, Felty Investments Owner Max Felty said Friday. The Gettysburg Tour Center has operated in the same spot since the 1950s. The current building was constructed in the 1960s. Felty expects the new building to open in 2024.
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo 7-Eleven
A $100,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 650 East University Boulevard in Silver Spring was among the top lottery prizes for the week of January 23-29. Other local winners included a $50,000 scratch-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville, a $10,000 scratch-off sold at Ollie’s Beer, Wine and Deli at 2011 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville, and a $10,000 scratch-off sold at the Giant at 7919 Tuckerman Lane in Rockville. Additional information below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
wfmd.com
Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday
All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
bestattractions.org
Best Things to Do in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania
Places to visit in Chambersburg, PA. There are many things to do in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. This town is an excellent place for family fun and a vacation spot. While you are here, you can also visit the historic sites in the area. The Franklin County Historical Society has an extensive collection of artifacts related to the history of Chambersburg. It includes exhibits that cover the area’s early days as a frontier town. From Cluggy’s Amusement Center to the Capitol Theatre, you’re sure to find something that’s just right for you.
Kris Webb brings “A Gettysburg Christmas” to Gettysburg
Gettysburg resident Kris Webb has a lot on her mind. Not only is she an artist/stylist and owner of Sixty East hair salon, but from now until December, Kris is immersed in the production of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” a heartwarming family film now being created in the streets, landmarks, and businesses of this quaint, historic town.
Wbaltv.com
Major recruitment campaign for nurses helping to bridge staffing gap in Maryland
LifeBridge Health launched a major recruitment campaign for experienced nurses to help bridge a gap in staffing. A myriad of issues that include the COVID-19 pandemic, rising patient acuity and early retirement of nurses, among other reasons, contributed to a shortage of nurses. Sinai Hospital will eventually have 200 nurses...
wajr.com
The ‘Justice Tax Tour’ stops in Clarksburg area, Martinsburg this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will continue his series of town hall meetings regarding his tax cut plan next week in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The governor and secretary of revenue will be at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Berkeley County Clerk’s Office at noon.
Skinny Man, Large Woman Steal Pizzas From Maryland Delivery Driver
A pair of hungry thieves stole pizzas from a delivery driver in Baltimore, authorities say. The driver was working delivering food for Ultimate Pizza at an address on 6th Street in Baltimore when two suspects approached him around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Anne Arundel County police. The...
police1.com
Md. police use volunteers to test marijuana influence on drivers ahead of legalization
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — To prepare for the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, medically certified volunteers agreed to consume marijuana so that authorities could analyze the difference between how cannabis impairs drivers versus how alcohol influences them. Volunteers from Montgomery County smoked or consumed marijuana while police...
MTA MobilityLink Driver Killed In 'Violent Crime' On The Job In Maryland
An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a “violent crime” over the weekend, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) confirmed, though details of the incident remain under wraps. The agency said on Monday, Jan. 30 that the “MDOT MTA is saddened to learn of the...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
Wallet Stolen from Panera, Cards Soon Used for Purchases
On 1/19/2023 at approximately 1450 hours, the Chambersburg Police Department was dispatched to Panera Bread at 979 Norland Avenue for a theft. Contact was made with the victim who said her zipper wallet was stolen from inside her purse while she was at Panera Bread. The victim began receiving fraud...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Little Bennett Campground After Person Pinned Between Vehicle and Tree
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to Little Bennett Campground in the 23700 block of Frederick Rd. in Clarksburg for the report of an injured person on Saturday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person (adult) was pinned between a vehicle and a tree after a vehicle inadvertently rolled backwards. Nearby campers were able to assist the person prior to EMS arrival. One adult was transported to to the hospital with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released
A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
Comments / 0