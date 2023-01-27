Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
nodq.com
Video: Rhea Ripley makes decision for her title match at WWE Wrestlemania 39
During the January 30th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley made the decision for her title match at Wrestlemania 39. Rhea brought up her loss to Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair from Wrestlemania 36 in 2020 and then officially picked Charlotte as her opponent for Wrestlemania 39.
nodq.com
Return at the Royal Rumble said to be a “legitimate surprise” to people within WWE
Pat McAfee was expected back on WWE television following the end of football season and he was even rumored to be returning at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. Despite that, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that McAfee’s commentary return at the Rumble was a “legitimate surprise” to people inside the company and an effort was made to prevent plans from leaking out.
nodq.com
What WWE reportedly has planned for Chelsea Green’s creative direction
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Chelsea Green made her return in the women’s Rumble match but was eliminated in a record five seconds. In regards to Green’s character direction, Fightful.com noted that “there have been tentative creative plans for her to play a comedic ‘Karen’ type character based on what we heard.” According to Wikipedia, “Karen is a slang term for a white woman perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.”
nodq.com
Former WWE referee defends the lack of surprises at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
In his Reffin Rant video that was published to Twitter, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas commented on the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE and defended the lack of surprises…. “People may say that the outcomes were predictable, but they were the right choices under the circumstances.”. “I thought the Royal...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
nodq.com
Surprise appearance in the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match was set up at the last minute
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, NXT commentator Booker T was a surprise entrant in the men’s Rumble match. During his podcast, Booker T revealed that his appearance was set up at the last minute…. “I was sitting at the table at the Kickoff show and...
nodq.com
Backstage reaction to 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE viewership numbers
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE is said to be happy with the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE’s viewership numbers. Johnson noted the following…. “PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are ‘extremely thrilled’ with the event’s viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year’s live Rumble viewership in great numbers.”
nodq.com
Possible reason why John Cena vs. Logan Paul isn’t likely to happen at Wrestlemania 39
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Logan Paul eliminated Seth Rollins from the men’s Rumble match to seemingly set up a match between them at Wrestlemania 39. Logan was rumored to be facing John Cena at Wrestlemania but it’s now believed that United States champion Austin Theory will be Cena’s opponent as Theory has been using Cena’s “the champ is here” catchphrase on television in recent weeks.
nodq.com
What was originally planned for Pat McAfee’s return to WWE
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Pat McAfee made his return to the commentary team. During his podcast, McAfee discussed what was originally planned…. “There was speculation, a lot of people talking about it, a lot of people thought I was going to be in the Royal Rumble, a lot of people thought I was going to be there. That was not figured out until late last week. That came together pretty quick. Not that there was any bad relations, it’s just my schedule for the last five months, and everyone’s schedule, especially in the WWE, my wife is pregnant, there was no bad beef or anything, it was just, ‘I don’t want to have to train enough to get into the Royal Rumble.”
nodq.com
Cody Rhodes wasn’t fully cleared to wrestle until the day of WWE’s 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
Cody Rhodes was the winner of the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com, Cody revealed that he wasn’t cleared until the day of the show…. “I went to the Performance Center, I remember I made a joke in AEW about hip...
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer says Seth Rollins was “shooting 100%” when it came to calling CM Punk a “cancer”
As previously noted, Seth Rollins referred to CM Punk as a “cancer” during an interview to promote the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed what Rollins said…. “He was shooting 100%. I’m just glad I didn’t have to say...
nodq.com
News regarding John Cena’s WWE status heading into Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, WWE United States champion Austin Theory has been using John Cena’s “the champ is here” catchphrase on television in recent weeks and a segment was reportedly filmed with them on December 30th 2022 that hasn’t aired yet. While Cena is expected to be...
nodq.com
Cody Rhodes on Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard: “They’ve been nothing but angels to me”
Cody Rhodes was the winner of the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com, Cody commented on his return from injury while praising WWE executives Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard…. “I was embarrassed, I really was. I was on top of my game....
nodq.com
Cody Rhodes comments on being in the main event of WWE Wrestlemania 39
While appearing on Logan Paul’s podcast, 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes talked about his upcoming main event match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39…. “The irony and the potential of a Rhodes going on last, when my dad spent eight years competing against WWE, I...
nodq.com
Kenny Omega provides update on his health following recent AEW and NJPW matches
While speaking to Comicbook.com, Kenny Omega provided an update on his health following recent AEW and NJPW matches…. “I would say before the Best of Seven series and the Tokyo Dome I was feeling pretty good. After completing the Best of Seven Series, which culminated in a Ladder Match, and barely being removed from the match that I did with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom, it was kind of a slap in the face from reality being like, ‘Hey, don’t go thinking you’re 100% again. We just let you think that for a couple of weeks (laughs). This is your new 100% so get used to it, kid.’ That was the crashing back down to reality moment for me. Like, okay, I did it. I survived. I’m really proud of this work, but oh boy, it’s going to take a while to recover. It wasn’t like a ‘give me a 24-hour’ kind of thing. It’s been over a week and I’m still feeling it.”
nodq.com
Second 2023 Elimination Chamber match confirmed for upcoming PLE
During the January 30th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce announced that a second Elimination Chamber match will take place to determine Bianca Belair’s opponent for the RAW women’s title at Wrestlemania 39. Pearce said the women’s Rumble final four (Raquel, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Nikki Cross) have already qualified for the match. Next week, Candice LeRae will face Michin, Piper Niven, and the returning Carmella to determine the 5th spot.
nodq.com
Kota Ibushi comments on possibly joining AEW now that he’s a free agent
NJPW’s official website announced that Kota Ibushi has left the promotion with the following statement…. “With the conclusion of his contract period on January 31 2023, Kota Ibushi has departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ibushi had been recovering from injury since October 2021. We apologise to Ibushi’s fans for the abrupt announcement, and join them in wishing Ibushi the very best in all his future endeavours.”
nodq.com
Details regarding Kevin Nash turning down WWE RAW 30th anniversary special appearance
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash confirmed that he turned down an offer to appear on the WWE RAW 30th anniversary special…. “Mr. Prichard reached out and asked if I would like to come. It’s a really long day to go to TV when you’re doing something, like, actually on the active roster and you’re going to have a match or a segment. It’s like building the pyramids if you’re going to be playing a hand of cards. I can’t be out there with DX because I’m too much of a di**. They all said they were too old. I would have headbutted that big motherfu**er (Gunther) in the forehead (he laughs). I’m not backing down, so send me home. I’m not doing that. I’m glad I didn’t go because I don’t see where the fu** I would have been used.”
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer says Tony Khan is “much wiser” about the wrestling business than Vince McMahon
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts commented on the differences between WWE’s Vince McMahon and AEW’s Tony Khan…. “Tony Khan is very kind. They’re completely two different animals. They really are. Vince was a guy that surrounded himself with people that knew what the fu** to do, whereas Tony Khan already knows what the fu** to do. He’s much wiser as far as the wrestling business goes, way more than Vince McMahon. He can quote you stuff from 30 years ago and give it to you move by move. He’s an amazing, amazing man. I don’t know that I’ve ever met anybody any smarter than him. I really don’t think I have.”
