While speaking to Comicbook.com, Kenny Omega provided an update on his health following recent AEW and NJPW matches…. “I would say before the Best of Seven series and the Tokyo Dome I was feeling pretty good. After completing the Best of Seven Series, which culminated in a Ladder Match, and barely being removed from the match that I did with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom, it was kind of a slap in the face from reality being like, ‘Hey, don’t go thinking you’re 100% again. We just let you think that for a couple of weeks (laughs). This is your new 100% so get used to it, kid.’ That was the crashing back down to reality moment for me. Like, okay, I did it. I survived. I’m really proud of this work, but oh boy, it’s going to take a while to recover. It wasn’t like a ‘give me a 24-hour’ kind of thing. It’s been over a week and I’m still feeling it.”

1 DAY AGO