Biden Touts $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Spending Splurge as He Shuts Down Negotiations on Debt Ceiling
President Joe Biden gave a speech on Monday, highlighting a tunnel project funded by the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed in 2021. Despite acknowledging the need to curb the nation's debt, which breached the $31.3 trillion debt ceiling on January 19, he refuses to negotiate spending cuts with Republicans.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
US News and World Report
Oil Falls as Rate Hikes Loom and Russian Flows Stay Strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Monday as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by...
US News and World Report
Lebanon to Devalue Currency by 90% on Feb. 1, Central Bank Chief Says
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon will adopt a new official exchange rate of 15,000 pounds per U.S. dollar on Feb. 1, central bank governor Riad Salameh said, marking a 90% devaluation from its current official rate that has remained unchanged for 25 years. The shift from the old rate of 1,507 to...
US News and World Report
World Bank Approves $600 Million Loan to Support Philippines' Recovery, Financial Sector
MANILA (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Tuesday it has approved a $600 million loan to support the Philippines' economic recovery and efforts to make its financial sector more resilient. The funds will be channeled toward strengthening its financial sector stability, expanding financial inclusion and improving disaster risk finance,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Execs Sound a Note of Caution Even as Earnings Outstrip Estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
US News and World Report
Campaigners Urge Bond Investors to Shun Adani Group on Green Concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) - An advocacy group focused on the impact of debt markets on climate change called on Monday for major bond investors to shun India's Adani Group, saying a critical report by a short-seller had undermined confidence in the company's governance. U.S. firm Hindenburg Research prompted a multi-billion-dollar...
US News and World Report
China Non-Manufacturing Activity Rebounds in January - Official PMI
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's non-manufacturing activity broke into expansion territory for the first time since September 2022, official data showed on Tuesday, as consumption and travel recovered over the Lunar New Year holiday after the lifting of pandemic curbs. The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for January stood at...
US News and World Report
U.S. Farming Is More Than 'Go Big or Go Out,' Says Ag Secretary
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is committed to shoring up small and midsize farm operations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday, laying out a vision for a more competitive agriculture economy as Congress begins debate over the nation's largest farm spending bill. The farm sector has become...
US News and World Report
What Is Hindenburg Research, Firm Accusing Adani of Fraud?
NEW YORK (AP) — Hindenburg Research, the financial research firm with an explosive name and a track record of sending the stock prices of its targets tumbling, is taking on one of the world’s richest men. Hindenburg is back in the headlines after last week accusing Indian conglomerate...
US News and World Report
High Interest Rates to Hold Back Gold's Rally: Reuters Poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
US News and World Report
Seven EU States Warn Commission Against Subsidy Race With U.S
BERLIN/PRAGUE (Reuters) - Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry confirmed an earlier report...
US News and World Report
New York Attorney General Calls for New Sanctions Against Donald Trump
NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York's attorney general on Tuesday asked a judge to sanction former U.S. President Donald Trump, his adult children, the Trump Organization and their lawyers over their responses to her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against them. The lawsuit by Attorney General Letitia James last September accused...
US News and World Report
WHO Maintains Highest Alert Over COVID, but Sees Hope Ahead
(Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that COVID-19 continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern, its highest form of alert. The pandemic was likely in a "transition point" that continues to need careful management to "mitigate the potential negative consequences", the agency added in...
