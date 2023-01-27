Ford Issues Recall on Over 400k Vehicles Due to Rear Camera Display Issues

Ford has announced another recall.

This recall involves more than 400,000 vehicles over a video output issue. This issue keeps the rearview camera from displaying the view while backing up.

Instead of being able to see the view behind the car the camera only displays a blue screen.

This recall is an international recall that involves the following makes and models:

Ford Explorers

Lincoln Navigators

Both makes are from the production years from 2020 to 2023 and involve the 360-degree cameras.

Ford said that it is aware of the issue and does have 17 reports of minor accidents due to the issue. However, there have been no injuries reported.

The issue with the 360-degree camera can be fixed by processing software in the vehicles.

If you are concerned that you might have an issue with your vehicle Ford will start notifying customers on February 20, 2023.

It is also being said that this recall does expand on the recall from 2021, which also involved the backup cameras.