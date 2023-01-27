ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report

The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
VIRGINIA STATE
Nieman Lab

A new fellowship enlists students to fill reporting gaps on HBCUs

When Jarrett Carter Sr. launched HBCU Digest in 2010, it was to fill a gap in thoughtful and rigorous higher education journalism on historically Black colleges and universities in the United States. As a student at Morgan State University in the early 2000s, Carter wanted to be a sports writer....
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Consider Instructional Styles When Choosing an MBA Program

The way MBA professors teach – whether through case studies, experiential lessons or lectures – can have a huge impact on a B-school student's experience. Frank Rothaermel, a professor in the Scheller College of Business at the Georgia Institute of Technology, says students should seek a school that fits their personality and needs. “The individual fit is super important," he says. "I think students should look for an environment of excellence, collaboration, inclusivity and that accepts students for who and what they are.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Yale Daily News

Yale experts explain ChatGPT

In November 2022, OpenAI, a San Francisco-based startup that works closely with Microsoft, launched their new AI chat bot, ChatGPT. As of today, ChatGPT has been used by over 500 million people worldwide. GPT stands for “generative pre-training transformer” which is a coding architecture that is fine-tuned for specific tasks...
Badger Herald

Biotech outreach specialist presents seminar on Xenos Paradox

Biotechnology extension specialist Tom Zinnen hosted a seminar on the Xenos Paradox and the future of science outreach Wednesday as part of the University of Wisconsin’s Wednesday Nite @ the Lab. Zinnen said the name “Xenos Paradox” was inspired by the Zeno’s paradox. Zeno’s paradoxes of motion states for...

