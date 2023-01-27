ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Snuggle Up On Sidewalk In 1st Photos Since Leaving ABC

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted for the first time since ABC announced that the pair have been released from their positions as co-anchors of GMA3; What You Need To Know after their romantic relationship was revealed. Both Amy and T.J. appeared unfazed by the news of losing their gigs as they packed on the PDA on a Los Angeles sidewalk on Saturday, January 28, as seen in photos provided by DailyMail. Rocking a casual gray hoodie and sweatpants, Amy wrapped herself around T.J. and jumped into his arms while they exchanged smooches.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay

NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
Mashed

The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
AUSTIN, TX
Us Weekly

Jerry Seinfeld’s Family Guide: Meet the Comedian’s Wife, Daughter and 2 Sons

A comedian and his kids! Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld welcomed three children after tying the knot in 1999. The duo became first-time parents in 2000 with the birth of their daughter, Sascha. They further expanded their brood with sons Julian and Shepherd, born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The Comedians in Cars Getting […]
ETOnline.com

Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's Star-Studded Miami Wedding: Dance-Offs, Decadent Decor and More

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have officially said "I do!" ET has confirmed that Anthony wed the Miss Universe contestant at the Perez Art Museum in Miami Saturday. The wedding featured a star-studded guest list which included David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well as Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini and David Grutman. Anthony and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's kids, Max and Emme, 15, were not in attendance.
MIAMI, FL
Herbie J Pilato

James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young

He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
HollywoodLife

Nadia Ferreira Sparkles In Gorgeous Floral Appliqué Wedding Gown In 1st Marc Anthony Wedding Photos

Nadia Ferreira looked like a fairy tale princess in the first photos of her wedding dress from her lavish marriage ceremony to Marc Anthony. The former Miss Universe Paraguay, 23, dazzled in the gorgeous floral lace gown by Galia Lahav as she said “I do” on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. While he didn’t steal the spotlight from his beautiful bride, the Grammy-winning singer, 54, came close to it in his Christian Dior suit!
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney

Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...

