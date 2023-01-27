ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Slashed Prices 25% on these 'Paw-some' Pet Beds

By Rida Fatima
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Amazon

Our pets are valued members of the family that feel more like best friends, so making sure their needs are always met is a top priority. If you have a pet that loves lounging around but doesn’t have a proper place to do it, this sale is for you! In this post, we’ll show off some of these incredible pet beds that are now available at an even more incredible price. Whether you’re looking for an electric heating pad, a cozy donut bed, or an ultra-soft mat, we’ve got it covered. We’ve also included options for cats and small dogs, so you can get the perfect bed for your furry friend. Plus, all these beds feature durable construction, so you can rest assured that you’re getting a bed that will last for many years.

Orthopedic Foam Sofa Medium Dog Bed: $35.99 (was $44.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3In4NG_0kU6VLeO00
Courtesy of Amazon

Rectangle Orthopedic Calming Cuddler Dog Bed: $27.99 (was $29.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEgZD_0kU6VLeO00
Courtesy of Amazon

Calming Faux Fur Donut Cuddler Dog Bed: $28.79 (was $35.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jgqli_0kU6VLeO00
Courtesy of Amazon

Waterproof Mat Pillow Large Dog Bed: $31.49 (was $39.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItucT_0kU6VLeO00
Courtesy of Amazon

Anti-Slip Egg Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed: $44.99 (was $49.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TG38K_0kU6VLeO00
Courtesy of Amazon

Self-Heating Extra Warm Thermal Pet Bed:$25.19 (was $28.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTnIi_0kU6VLeO00
Courtesy of Amazon

