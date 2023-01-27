Read full article on original website
Related
radiokenai.com
Statewide Trail System Proposed By Alaska Trail Stewards
Alaska Trail Stewards Program and its partners are proposing a 550 mile, multi-braid trail system connecting Fairbanks and Seward providing a variety of year-round uses (motorized and nonmotorized) along different braids. The mission of the Alaska Trail Stewards Program is to provide volunteer-based trail maintenance services to public land managers...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks remodel uncovers a signature from the past, reuniting memories and moments.
Melissa Hickman and her husband are remodeling their house in Fairbanks. They were ripping down some old paneling when they discovered some youthful signatures and names on the wall behind the paneling. The name “Katie Ladner ’79,” was written in cursive with a cute little flower along with the names “Chris” (with the ‘S’ missing) and “Mike G.” Melissa put a picture of the names and flower up on the Facebook page, Fairbanks, Alaska, to see if by chance she could find out who the people were 44 years later. And in less than an hour, social media did its thing and Katie was located living in Kingston, Washington. The two have since spoken and made a connection and the home on Birch Hill for Melissa and her family now has a bit of history and a face to go with what was just a name on the wall from long ago. If you have a story idea for the Allgood News, contact Dave at : AllgoodNews@KTUU.com.
alaskasnewssource.com
Jyzyk Sharpe sentenced for 2014 death of 1-year-old
The Food and Drug Administration announced a proposition to allow men who have monogamous same-sex relationships to be able to donate blood on Friday in a press release. Alaska Black Caucus's Celeste Hodge Growden reacts to Tyre Nichols video. Updated: 7 hours ago. Celeste Hodge Growden of the Alaska Black...
alaskasportsreport.com
Hockey: Games in hand could help Wolverines, who hit the road after 6-3 home win over Fairbanks in NAHL
During a jam-packed hockey weekend in Anchorage, the town’s junior squad created a little cushion of sorts with a resounding victory Saturday night. As long as it can continue to post wins. Alaskan Cam Morris opened the evening’s scoring while local products Aiden Westin and Trent Powell picked up...
alaskapublic.org
‘A menace to society’: Victims rekindle rage against Fairbanks-area serial arsonist
A sentencing hearing got underway Monday for a teenager who pleaded guilty to arson attacks in the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers area, east of Fairbanks in the summer of 2021. The hearing was an opportunity for arson victims to speak directly to 19 year-old Jamison Gallion, before a judge who will decide how much time he serves in prison.
mixfmalaska.com
Car chase and stand off ends in suspect surrending without incident
The driver failed to yield and fled from Troopers until reaching a residence near Persinger Dr. The suspect fled on foot into the residence while Troopers attempted to use less-lethal options to apprehend him. The male entered the residence and locked the door. Once inside, the male briefly produced a...
Comments / 0