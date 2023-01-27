ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emory Wheel

Emory, Stanford scientists measure efficacy of various COVID-19 booster shots

Emory University and Stanford University (Calif.) researchers reviewed the efficacy of COVID-19 booster shots in a Jan. 12 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The data demonstrated an overall benefit to those who took bivalent booster immunizations when compared to the original monovalent booster. The bivalent booster...
Emory Wheel

African American studies Ph.D. program gears up to accept first cohort of students

Emory University’s new African American studies Ph.D. program will send out acceptance letters to the first cohort of students by the end of the first week of February, according to Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor of Religion and African American Studies Dianne Stewart, who also serves as interim African American studies department chair.
