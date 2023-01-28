ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 59, Lee High 41

Albemarle 48, Monticello 35

Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Broadwater Academy 27

Battlefield 46, Osbourn 38

Bethel 75, Denbigh 11

Bishop O’Connell 63, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 45

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 28, Amelia Academy 22

Brentsville 67, Manassas Park 13

Briar Woods 48, Potomac Falls 36

Brooke Point 47, Stafford 33

Buckingham County 51, Nottoway 31

Buffalo Gap 55, Riverheads 43

Carroll County 81, James River-Buchanan 19

Catholic 79, Walsingham Academy 22

Central - Wise 62, Gate City 58

Centreville 66, Westfield 24

Chancellor 52, Courtland 34

Charlottesville 42, Western Albemarle 31

Chatham 35, Appomattox 28

Christ Chapel Academy 40, Trinity at Meadowview 21

Christiansburg 69, Radford 54

Colgan 68, Forest Park 22

Colonial Forge 44, North Stafford 43, OT

Culpeper 84, Spotsylvania 22

Cumberland 45, Amelia County 35

Deep Creek 51, Hickory 20

Denbigh Baptist 27, Gateway Christian 1

East Rockingham 47, Mountain View 37

Eastern Montgomery 57, Craig County 14

Eastern View 62, James Monroe 51

Eastside 57, Twin Springs 41

Fauquier 39, Liberty-Bealeton 23

First Colonial 39, Green Run 33

Fluvanna 58, Goochland 7

Fort Chiswell 49, Auburn 45

Fort Defiance 64, Strasburg 55

Franklin 70, Appomattox Regional GS 13

GW-Danville 52, Tunstall 8

Gainesville 50, Freedom (South Riding) 8

George Marshall 53, Washington-Liberty 44

George Washington, W.Va. 58, Va. Episcopal 55

Glen Allen 44, Deep Run 39

Grafton 70, Smithfield 21

Gretna 54, Altavista 24

Halifax County 48, Martinsville 36

Hampton Roads 40, Veritas Classic Christian School 22

Hanover 78, Atlee 29

Henrico 56, Armstrong 31

Heritage (Lynchburg) 50, J.R. Tucker 20

Heritage (Newport News) 51, Phoebus 44

Highland Springs 62, Varina 25

Highland-Warrenton 40, Randolph-Macon Academy 19

Honaker 71, Council 10

J.I. Burton 49, Rye Cove 36

James Madison 50, Chantilly 35

James Wood 54, John Handley 47

Jamestown 69, New Kent 31

K&Q Central 59, King William 37

Kenston Forest 36, Fuqua School 35

King’s Fork High School 100, Indian River 40

Lafayette 50, York 29

Lake Braddock 54, Fairfax 47

Lake Taylor 49, Maury 21

Landstown 75, Bayside 43

Lord Botetourt 78, Northside 40

Loudoun County Home School 40, MD School for the Deaf, Md. 27

Louisa 62, Orange County 13

Magna Vista 51, Patrick County 34

Manor High School 97, Granby 22

McLean 56, Wakefield 42

Mechanicsville High School 98, Kecoughtan 26

Mecklenburg County 49, Bassett 37

Menchville 98, Kecoughtan 26

Meridian High School 55, William Monroe 33

Miller School 61, Grace Christian 19

Mills Godwin 50, Douglas Freeman 32

Nandua 46, Pocomoke, Md. 40

Nansemond River 57, Grassfield 47

Nansemond River 57, Ocean Lakes 47

Nelson County 45, Dan River 43

Norview 87, Norcom 30

Ocean Lakes 45, Frank Cox 26

Oscar Smith 48, Lakeland 39

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 39, Northwood 31

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Cave Spring 45

Patriot 50, John Champe 17

Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 24

Poquoson 45, Tabb 43

Potomac 58, C.D. Hylton 48

Prince Edward County 61, Central of Lunenburg 42

Princess Anne 65, Kempsville 41

Pulaski County 69, Hidden Valley 10

Rappahannock County 48, Page County 44

Richlands 62, Graham 27

Richmond Christian 54, Banner Christian 13

Ridgeview 57, John Battle 34

Riverside 60, Independence 32

Rock Ridge 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 45

Rural Retreat 49, Holston 12

Salem 52, Blacksburg 39

Salem-Va. Beach 61, Tallwood 29

Sherando 53, Millbrook 38

Skyline 55, Warren County 21

South County 75, W.T. Woodson 56

South Lakes 45, Oakton 40

Spotswood 64, Harrisonburg 27

St. Annes-Belfield 91, St. John Paul the Great 51

St. Catherine’s 57, Collegiate-Richmond 48

St. Gertrude 66, Roanoke Catholic 35

St. Margaret’s 46, Fredericksburg Academy 26

Steward School 66, Cape Henry Collegiate 14

The Covenant School 49, Carlisle 46

Thomas Walker 60, Castlewood 33

Turner Ashby 46, Broadway 32

Tuscarora 44, Loudoun County 40

Virginia High 45, Tazewell 43

Warhill 56, Bruton 27

Waynesboro 42, Staunton 38

West Point 45, Carver Academy 22

West Potomac 35, James Robinson 33

West Springfield 66, Alexandria City 24

William Campbell 50, Randolph-Henry 20

William Fleming 41, Franklin County 31

Wilson Memorial 51, Stuarts Draft 32

Windsor 57, Surry County 42

Woodbridge 43, Freedom (W) 28

Woodside 60, Gloucester 17

Woodstock Central 71, Luray 70

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Loudoun Valley vs. Park View-Sterling, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: DIVISION I 1. Lakewood St. Edward (13) 15-0 138 1 2. Centerville (2) 16-2 131 2
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy