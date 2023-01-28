Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 59, Lee High 41
Albemarle 48, Monticello 35
Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Broadwater Academy 27
Battlefield 46, Osbourn 38
Bethel 75, Denbigh 11
Bishop O’Connell 63, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 45
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 28, Amelia Academy 22
Brentsville 67, Manassas Park 13
Briar Woods 48, Potomac Falls 36
Brooke Point 47, Stafford 33
Buckingham County 51, Nottoway 31
Buffalo Gap 55, Riverheads 43
Carroll County 81, James River-Buchanan 19
Catholic 79, Walsingham Academy 22
Central - Wise 62, Gate City 58
Centreville 66, Westfield 24
Chancellor 52, Courtland 34
Charlottesville 42, Western Albemarle 31
Chatham 35, Appomattox 28
Christ Chapel Academy 40, Trinity at Meadowview 21
Christiansburg 69, Radford 54
Colgan 68, Forest Park 22
Colonial Forge 44, North Stafford 43, OT
Culpeper 84, Spotsylvania 22
Cumberland 45, Amelia County 35
Deep Creek 51, Hickory 20
Denbigh Baptist 27, Gateway Christian 1
East Rockingham 47, Mountain View 37
Eastern Montgomery 57, Craig County 14
Eastern View 62, James Monroe 51
Eastside 57, Twin Springs 41
Fauquier 39, Liberty-Bealeton 23
First Colonial 39, Green Run 33
Fluvanna 58, Goochland 7
Fort Chiswell 49, Auburn 45
Fort Defiance 64, Strasburg 55
Franklin 70, Appomattox Regional GS 13
GW-Danville 52, Tunstall 8
Gainesville 50, Freedom (South Riding) 8
George Marshall 53, Washington-Liberty 44
George Washington, W.Va. 58, Va. Episcopal 55
Glen Allen 44, Deep Run 39
Grafton 70, Smithfield 21
Gretna 54, Altavista 24
Halifax County 48, Martinsville 36
Hampton Roads 40, Veritas Classic Christian School 22
Hanover 78, Atlee 29
Henrico 56, Armstrong 31
Heritage (Lynchburg) 50, J.R. Tucker 20
Heritage (Newport News) 51, Phoebus 44
Highland Springs 62, Varina 25
Highland-Warrenton 40, Randolph-Macon Academy 19
Honaker 71, Council 10
J.I. Burton 49, Rye Cove 36
James Madison 50, Chantilly 35
James Wood 54, John Handley 47
Jamestown 69, New Kent 31
K&Q Central 59, King William 37
Kenston Forest 36, Fuqua School 35
King’s Fork High School 100, Indian River 40
Lafayette 50, York 29
Lake Braddock 54, Fairfax 47
Lake Taylor 49, Maury 21
Landstown 75, Bayside 43
Lord Botetourt 78, Northside 40
Loudoun County Home School 40, MD School for the Deaf, Md. 27
Louisa 62, Orange County 13
Magna Vista 51, Patrick County 34
Manor High School 97, Granby 22
McLean 56, Wakefield 42
Mechanicsville High School 98, Kecoughtan 26
Mecklenburg County 49, Bassett 37
Menchville 98, Kecoughtan 26
Meridian High School 55, William Monroe 33
Miller School 61, Grace Christian 19
Mills Godwin 50, Douglas Freeman 32
Nandua 46, Pocomoke, Md. 40
Nansemond River 57, Grassfield 47
Nansemond River 57, Ocean Lakes 47
Nelson County 45, Dan River 43
Norview 87, Norcom 30
Ocean Lakes 45, Frank Cox 26
Oscar Smith 48, Lakeland 39
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 39, Northwood 31
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Cave Spring 45
Patriot 50, John Champe 17
Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 24
Poquoson 45, Tabb 43
Potomac 58, C.D. Hylton 48
Prince Edward County 61, Central of Lunenburg 42
Princess Anne 65, Kempsville 41
Pulaski County 69, Hidden Valley 10
Rappahannock County 48, Page County 44
Richlands 62, Graham 27
Richmond Christian 54, Banner Christian 13
Ridgeview 57, John Battle 34
Riverside 60, Independence 32
Rock Ridge 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 45
Rural Retreat 49, Holston 12
Salem 52, Blacksburg 39
Salem-Va. Beach 61, Tallwood 29
Sherando 53, Millbrook 38
Skyline 55, Warren County 21
South County 75, W.T. Woodson 56
South Lakes 45, Oakton 40
Spotswood 64, Harrisonburg 27
St. Annes-Belfield 91, St. John Paul the Great 51
St. Catherine’s 57, Collegiate-Richmond 48
St. Gertrude 66, Roanoke Catholic 35
St. Margaret’s 46, Fredericksburg Academy 26
Steward School 66, Cape Henry Collegiate 14
The Covenant School 49, Carlisle 46
Thomas Walker 60, Castlewood 33
Turner Ashby 46, Broadway 32
Tuscarora 44, Loudoun County 40
Virginia High 45, Tazewell 43
Warhill 56, Bruton 27
Waynesboro 42, Staunton 38
West Point 45, Carver Academy 22
West Potomac 35, James Robinson 33
West Springfield 66, Alexandria City 24
William Campbell 50, Randolph-Henry 20
William Fleming 41, Franklin County 31
Wilson Memorial 51, Stuarts Draft 32
Windsor 57, Surry County 42
Woodbridge 43, Freedom (W) 28
Woodside 60, Gloucester 17
Woodstock Central 71, Luray 70
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Loudoun Valley vs. Park View-Sterling, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
