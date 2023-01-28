Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 87, Lee High 73
Albemarle 81, Monticello 45
Alexandria City 56, West Springfield 50
Altavista 78, Gretna 64
Amelia Academy 59, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 52
Atlantic Shores Christian 74, Broadwater Academy 34
Battlefield 60, Osbourn 51
Benedictine 66, Roanoke Catholic 62
Blacksburg 58, Salem 36
Blue Ridge School 74, Hargrave Military 58
Brentsville 79, Manassas Park 25
Broad Run 51, Lightridge 48
Broadway 68, Turner Ashby 37
Buffalo Gap 55, Riverheads 43
Carroll County 80, James River-Buchanan 54
Carver Academy 102, West Point 30
Catholic 51, Walsingham Academy 37
Central - Wise 65, Gate City 55
Central of Lunenburg 59, Prince Edward County 57
Centreville 48, Westfield 44
Chatham 49, Appomattox 44
Chilhowie 68, Lebanon 67
Churchland 87, Booker T. Washington 80, OT
Colgan 56, Forest Park 45
Colonial Forge 50, North Stafford 38
Courtland 54, Chancellor 44
Craig County 41, Eastern Montgomery 38
Cristo Rey Richmond 70, Banner Christian 59
Cumberland 70, Amelia County 44
Dan River 47, Nelson County 45
Deep Creek 71, Hickory 67
East Rockingham 73, Mountain View 42
Eastern View 82, James Monroe 59
Eastside 69, Twin Springs 61
Essex 65, Colonial Beach 27
Fairfax 49, Lake Braddock 46
Floyd County 58, Radford 46
Fluvanna 71, Goochland 49
Frank Cox 73, Ocean Lakes 26
Franklin 68, Appomattox Regional GS 20
Freedom (W) 88, Woodbridge 66
Glen Allen 62, Deep Run 57
Glenvar 60, Alleghany 52
Good Counsel, Md. 58, Bishop Ireton 34
Grace Christian 60, Williamsburg Christian Academy 41
Grassfield 89, Nansemond River 86
Grayson County 46, Galax 37
Green Run 46, First Colonial 45
Greenbrier Christian 32, Portsmouth Christian 22
Grundy 62, Hurley 45
Halifax County 36, Martinsville 34, OT
Hampton Christian 80, StoneBridge School 41
Hampton Roads 75, Veritas Classic Christian School 44
Hanover 78, Atlee 29
Henrico 77, Armstrong 60
Heritage (Newport News) 77, Phoebus 63
Hermitage 69, J.R. Tucker 53
Hopewell 89, Colonial Heights 56
Independence 50, Riverside 48
James Madison 68, Chantilly 42
James River 86, Huguenot 50
John Handley 68, James Wood 58
John Marshall 100, TJHS 57
King George 63, Caroline 55
King’s Fork High School 72, Indian River 48
Lafayette 54, York 47
Lancaster 58, Westmoreland County 39
Landstown 55, Bayside 32
Langley 69, Yorktown 48
Liberty-Bealeton 59, Fauquier 48
Loudoun Valley 61, Park View-Sterling 29
Luray 69, Woodstock Central 64
Manchester 54, Cosby 45
Manor High School 53, Granby 27
Matoaca 85, Dinwiddie 77
Maury 47, Lake Taylor 41
Mecklenburg County 80, Bassett 74
Menchville 69, Kecoughtan 56
Midlothian 79, Clover Hill 66
Mills Godwin 49, Douglas Freeman 48
Monacan 73, Powhatan 57
Nandua 71, Pocomoke, Md. 63
Narrows 78, Bath County 41
Northampton 91, Charles City County High School 48
Northside 83, Lord Botetourt 55
Norview 66, Norcom 52
Nottoway 64, Buckingham County 59
Oak Hill Academy 84, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 54
Orange County 52, Louisa 37
Oscar Smith 63, Lakeland 50
Page County 57, Rappahannock County 50
Patrick County 84, Magna Vista 75
Patrick Henry-Ashland 59, Mechanicsville High School 32
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 75, Northwood 46
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 69, Cave Spring 41
Patriot 72, John Champe 43
Paul VI Catholic High School 70, Gonzaga College, D.C. 57
Poquoson 41, Tabb 40
Potomac 58, C.D. Hylton 48
Potomac Falls 40, Briar Woods 31
Princess Anne 65, Kempsville 41
Pulaski County 69, Hidden Valley 10
Rappahannock 66, Northumberland 62
Richlands 61, Graham 32
Ridgeview 74, John Battle 45
Ridgeview Christian 71, Dayspring Christian Academy 64
Riverbend 55, Massaponax 51
Roanoke Valley Christian 59, Faith Christian-Roanoke 50
Rock Ridge 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 45
Rural Retreat 68, Holston 61
Salem-Va. Beach 68, Tallwood 63
Sherando 82, Millbrook 73
Skyline 76, Warren County 29
Smithfield 58, Grafton 56
South Lakes 65, Oakton 36
Southampton 60, Sussex Central 44
Southampton Academy 59, Tidewater Academy 47
Spotswood 70, Harrisonburg 62
Spotsylvania 53, Culpeper 31
Springdale Prep, Md. 74, Bethel 52
St. Annes-Belfield 89, Trinity Episcopal 63
St. Christopher’s 43, Collegiate-Richmond 36
Staunton 47, Waynesboro 36
Steward School 73, Cape Henry Collegiate 61
Strasburg 53, Madison County 51
Surry County 71, Windsor 60
Tandem Friends School 83, Wakefield School 49
The Skills Factory, Ga. 59, Miller School 51
Thomas Dale 63, Prince George 31
Thomas Walker 67, Castlewood 46
Tunstall 65, GW-Danville 51
Tuscarora 44, Loudoun County 40
Varina 65, Highland Springs 56
Veritas Collegiate Academy 64, Christ Chapel Academy 59
Virginia High 82, Tazewell 42
W.T. Woodson 59, South County 57
Washington-Liberty 47, George Marshall 38
West Potomac 67, James Robinson 45
Western Albemarle 56, Charlottesville 49
Western Branch 71, Great Bridge 61
William Fleming 48, Franklin County 46
Woodgrove 54, Stone Bridge 50
Woodside 99, Gloucester 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fredericksburg Christian vs. King Abdullah, ccd.
