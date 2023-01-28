ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 71, Westwood 66

Andrew Jackson 75, York Prep 38

Augusta Christian, Ga. 79, Ben Lippen 51

Baptist Hill 97, Palmetto Scholars Academy 40

Beaufort 66, Battery Creek 56

Blue Ridge 73, Broome 55

Branchville 53, Allendale-Fairfax 39

C.A. Johnson 41, Lewisville 39

Calhoun County 80, Blackville-Hilda 40

Calhoun Falls 93, Whitmire 30

Cane Bay 63, Wando 53

Carvers Bay 66, Johnsonville 48

Catawba Ridge 42, South Pointe 39

Chesterfield 53, Central 49

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 48, Florence Christian 44

Clover 70, Nation Ford 67

Conway 39, Carolina Forest 31

Conway Christian School 70, King’s Academy 63

D.W. Daniel 35, West Oak 34

Dixie 74, Ware Shoals 60

Dorman 68, Boiling Springs 56

Eastside 69, Riverside 52

Eau Claire 38, Gray Collegiate Academy 18

Edisto 48, Barnwell 38

Estill 70, Royal Live Oaks Academy 17

First Baptist 85, Pinewood Prep 55

Fort Dorchester 59, Ashley Ridge 51

Fort Mill 67, Blythewood 39

Greenville 54, Greenwood 48

Greenville Technical Charter 62, Blacksburg 61

Greenwood Christian 91, Oakbrook Prep 85

Greer 70, Laurens 53

Hannah-Pamplico 63, Lamar 55

Hartsville 59, Myrtle Beach 46

High Point Academy 48, St. Joseph 46

Indian Land 96, York Comprehensive 56

J.L. Mann 66, Woodmont 63

Lake Pointe Academy 59, Hampton Park Christian 50

Landrum 68, Chesnee 55

Lexington 69, Chapin 47

Loris 65, Dillon 53

Lower Richland 42, Brookland-Cayce 35

Lucy G. Beckham 66, Bluffton 49

Manning 78, Aynor 42

Mid-Carolina 62, Fairfield Central 40

Midland Valley 52, Airport 27

Military Magnet Academy 51, St. John’s 36

Mullins 87, Lee Central 34

Nc School For Deaf, N.C. 28, South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind 22

New Covenant 59, Hampton Park Christian 50

North Augusta 79, Aiken 51

North Charleston 81, Hanahan 72

Northside Christian 51, Palmetto Christian Academy 48

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 80, Academic Magnet 34

Orangeburg Prep 62, Thomas Sumter Academy 41

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 89, Gilbert 34

Pickens 69, Berea 61

Porter-Gaud 70, Northwood Academy 33

Powdersville 73, Fountain Inn 44

R.B. Stall 74, West Ashley 62

Richard Winn Academy 52, Laurens Academy 39

Richland Northeast 50, Irmo 46

Ridge View 57, Lugoff-Elgin 55

Saluda 58, Abbeville 55

Scott’s Branch 77, East Clarendon 43

Seneca 49, Pendleton 48

Silver Bluff 44, Fox Creek 42

Southside 78, Wren 72

St. James 43, Socastee 39

Strom Thurmond 66, Batesburg-Leesville 17

Travelers Rest 50, Carolina High and Academy 33

Union County 73, Chester 67, OT

W.J. Keenan 66, Columbia 32

Waccamaw 49, Georgetown 44

Wagener-Salley 81, North 70

Walhalla 82, Crescent 61

West Florence 48, North Myrtle Beach 35

Westside 55, Easley 36

Williston-Elko 43, Ridge Spring-Monetta 40

Wilson 45, South Florence 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

