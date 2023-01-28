Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 71, Westwood 66
Andrew Jackson 75, York Prep 38
Augusta Christian, Ga. 79, Ben Lippen 51
Baptist Hill 97, Palmetto Scholars Academy 40
Beaufort 66, Battery Creek 56
Blue Ridge 73, Broome 55
Branchville 53, Allendale-Fairfax 39
C.A. Johnson 41, Lewisville 39
Calhoun County 80, Blackville-Hilda 40
Calhoun Falls 93, Whitmire 30
Cane Bay 63, Wando 53
Carvers Bay 66, Johnsonville 48
Catawba Ridge 42, South Pointe 39
Chesterfield 53, Central 49
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 48, Florence Christian 44
Clover 70, Nation Ford 67
Conway 39, Carolina Forest 31
Conway Christian School 70, King’s Academy 63
D.W. Daniel 35, West Oak 34
Dixie 74, Ware Shoals 60
Dorman 68, Boiling Springs 56
Eastside 69, Riverside 52
Eau Claire 38, Gray Collegiate Academy 18
Edisto 48, Barnwell 38
Estill 70, Royal Live Oaks Academy 17
First Baptist 85, Pinewood Prep 55
Fort Dorchester 59, Ashley Ridge 51
Fort Mill 67, Blythewood 39
Greenville 54, Greenwood 48
Greenville Technical Charter 62, Blacksburg 61
Greenwood Christian 91, Oakbrook Prep 85
Greer 70, Laurens 53
Hannah-Pamplico 63, Lamar 55
Hartsville 59, Myrtle Beach 46
High Point Academy 48, St. Joseph 46
Indian Land 96, York Comprehensive 56
J.L. Mann 66, Woodmont 63
Lake Pointe Academy 59, Hampton Park Christian 50
Landrum 68, Chesnee 55
Lexington 69, Chapin 47
Loris 65, Dillon 53
Lower Richland 42, Brookland-Cayce 35
Lucy G. Beckham 66, Bluffton 49
Manning 78, Aynor 42
Mid-Carolina 62, Fairfield Central 40
Midland Valley 52, Airport 27
Military Magnet Academy 51, St. John’s 36
Mullins 87, Lee Central 34
Nc School For Deaf, N.C. 28, South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind 22
New Covenant 59, Hampton Park Christian 50
North Augusta 79, Aiken 51
North Charleston 81, Hanahan 72
Northside Christian 51, Palmetto Christian Academy 48
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 80, Academic Magnet 34
Orangeburg Prep 62, Thomas Sumter Academy 41
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 89, Gilbert 34
Pickens 69, Berea 61
Porter-Gaud 70, Northwood Academy 33
Powdersville 73, Fountain Inn 44
R.B. Stall 74, West Ashley 62
Richard Winn Academy 52, Laurens Academy 39
Richland Northeast 50, Irmo 46
Ridge View 57, Lugoff-Elgin 55
Saluda 58, Abbeville 55
Scott’s Branch 77, East Clarendon 43
Seneca 49, Pendleton 48
Silver Bluff 44, Fox Creek 42
Southside 78, Wren 72
St. James 43, Socastee 39
Strom Thurmond 66, Batesburg-Leesville 17
Travelers Rest 50, Carolina High and Academy 33
Union County 73, Chester 67, OT
W.J. Keenan 66, Columbia 32
Waccamaw 49, Georgetown 44
Wagener-Salley 81, North 70
Walhalla 82, Crescent 61
West Florence 48, North Myrtle Beach 35
Westside 55, Easley 36
Williston-Elko 43, Ridge Spring-Monetta 40
Wilson 45, South Florence 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
