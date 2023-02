Novak Djokovic won his semifinal to advance to Australian Open final/ Field Level Media

Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas advance to Australian Open final

Stefanos Tsitsipas is off to his second major final after defeating Karen Khachanov 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Friday in Melbourne, Australia.