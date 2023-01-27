ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USD/EUR Bearish Momentum With A 1% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.701% up from its 52-week low and 12.269% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
via.news

EUR/JPY Bullish By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.74% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:07 EST on Sunday, 29 January, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $140.99. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.329% up from its 52-week low and 4.968% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Over 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:53 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,633.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 30, 99.99% below its average volume of 5382593589.09. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 30 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,097.00. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.26% up from its 52-week low and 4.06% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Nikkei 225 Is 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.22% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,504.43. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.44% up from its 52-week low and 5.88% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

CBOE Is 5% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.77% for the last session’s close. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 30 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.81. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.24% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.97 and 4.26% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.00.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Bearish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.89% for the last session’s close. At 03:08 EST on Monday, 30 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $22,032.70. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.01% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $22,483.80 and 2.94% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22,700.80.
via.news

Copper Futures Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, Copper (HG) is $4.22. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 77873, 99.99% below its average volume of 15059981963.6. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 7.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,516.70. Regarding S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.63% up from its 52-week low and 1.1%...
via.news

S&P 500 Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 7.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 30 January, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,062.48. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 325293299, 85.78% below its average volume of 2288768971.19. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) slid by a staggering 23.14% in 10 sessions from $20.14 at 2023-01-17, to $15.48 at 13:58 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.12% to $11,521.63, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Rises By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 13.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 30 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $12,072.63. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 235331085, 93.2% below its average volume of 3464914963.31. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news

DraftKings Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) jumped by a staggering 31.41% in 21 sessions from $11.27 at 2022-12-29, to $14.81 at 15:08 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. DraftKings’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

Align Technology Stock Over 32% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) rose by a staggering 32.15% in 21 sessions from $201.58 at 2022-12-28, to $266.39 at 14:21 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.46% to $11,451.67, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

Caesars Entertainment Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) rose by a staggering 27.61% in 21 sessions from $39.99 at 2022-12-28, to $51.03 at 14:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
NEVADA STATE

