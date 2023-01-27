Read full article on original website
USD/EUR Over 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:21 EST on Sunday, 29 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.736% up from its 52-week low and 12.24% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
CBOE Bearish By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 10.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:11 EST on Monday, 30 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.81. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.24% up from its 52-week low and 47.58% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 30 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,097.00. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.26% up from its 52-week low and 4.06% down from its 52-week high.
Coffee Futures Bullish Momentum With A 11% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 11.07% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Monday, 30 January, Coffee (KC) is $168.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1419, 92.76% below its average volume of 19617.54. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ 100 Rises By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 13.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 30 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $12,072.63. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 235331085, 93.2% below its average volume of 3464914963.31. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 29 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,468.60. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. If you are considering investing in the Australian share...
Platinum Futures Is 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.64% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Monday, 30 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,022.60. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1487, 99.99% below its average volume of 11897185658.81. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.03% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:09 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $16,007.73. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 35.3% up from its 52-week low and 4.3% down from its 52-week high.
HANG SENG INDEX Is 14% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 14.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 29 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $22,580.05. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 54.69% up from its 52-week low and 9.86% down from its 52-week high.
Copper Futures Is 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 13.28% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:03 EST on Sunday, 29 January, Copper (HG) is $4.24. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 1407, 99.99% below its average volume of 15345478791.04. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DraftKings Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) jumped by a staggering 31.41% in 21 sessions from $11.27 at 2022-12-29, to $14.81 at 15:08 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. DraftKings’s...
Align Technology Stock Over 32% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) rose by a staggering 32.15% in 21 sessions from $201.58 at 2022-12-28, to $266.39 at 14:21 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.46% to $11,451.67, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
CBOE Is 5% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.77% for the last session’s close. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 30 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.81. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.24% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.97 and 4.26% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.00.
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 10.26% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:52 EST on Sunday, 29 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,599.70. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2766, 99.99% below its average volume of 5545183823.25. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Gyrodyne Stock 9.7% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Gyrodyne (GYRO) jumping 9.7% to $9.05 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 1.96% to $11,393.81. Gyrodyne’s last close was $8.25, 44.52% under its 52-week high of $14.87. Is Gyrodyne Stock a Good Investment?. If you’re considering purchasing Gyrodyne Company stock, it’s...
AvalonBay Communities And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), AvalonBay Communities (AVB), Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Nikola Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped 9.03% to $2.52 at 16:01 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.72% to $11,421.37, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
Arbor Realty Trust And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), Phillips 66 (PSX), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Comp Energetica De Minas Gerais, Landmark Bancorp, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), Landmark Bancorp (LARK), Kinross Gold (KGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) 10.35% 2023-01-30 04:42:16. Landmark Bancorp (LARK) 3.59% 2023-01-20 11:10:09. Kinross Gold (KGC) 3.32%...
Aspen Group Stock Went Down By Over 12% Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) dropped by a staggering 12.15% to $0.29 at 16:00 EST on Monday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.72% to $11,421.37, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
