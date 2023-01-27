Read full article on original website
EUR/CHF Jumps By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:06 EST on Monday, 30 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.363% up from its 52-week low and 5.485% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.03% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:09 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $16,007.73. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 35.3% up from its 52-week low and 4.3% down from its 52-week high.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says cuts to Medicare and Social Security will be 'off the table' in the upcoming debt limit talks
McCarthy appeared on the CBS program "Face the Nation" ahead of a Wednesday meeting with President Biden where the two will discuss the debt limit.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 30 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $22,149.60. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 51.74% up from its 52-week low and 11.58% down from its 52-week high.
Nikkei 225 Is 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.22% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,504.43. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.44% up from its 52-week low and 5.88% down from its 52-week high.
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.99% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.99% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:07 EST on Sunday, 29 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.475% up from its 52-week low and 6.424% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 29 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,468.60. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. If you are considering investing in the Australian share...
Palladium Futures Is 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.15% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:53 EST on Monday, 30 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,630.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2242, 99.99% below its average volume of 5466960243.57. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Is 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 13.28% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:03 EST on Sunday, 29 January, Copper (HG) is $4.24. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 1407, 99.99% below its average volume of 15345478791.04. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ 100 Rises By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 13.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 30 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $12,072.63. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 235331085, 93.2% below its average volume of 3464914963.31. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
CBOE Went Down By Over 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 9.8% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Monday, 30 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.97. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.13% up from its 52-week low and 47.16% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
GoPro Stock Over 29% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) jumped by a staggering 29.41% in 21 sessions from $4.76 at 2022-12-28, to $6.16 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.95% to $11,621.71, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.89% for the last session’s close. At 03:08 EST on Monday, 30 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $22,032.70. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.01% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $22,483.80 and 2.94% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $22,700.80.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) slid by a staggering 23.14% in 10 sessions from $20.14 at 2023-01-17, to $15.48 at 13:58 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.12% to $11,521.63, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
CBOE Rises By 7% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.89% for the last session’s close. At 16:09 EST on Monday, 30 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.97. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.13% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $17.97 and 5.11% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.00.
Salesforce Stock Bullish By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) jumped by a staggering 28.22% in 21 sessions from $128.47 to $164.72 at 16:23 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.84% to $15,828.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Salesforce’s last close was $164.52,...
Caesars Entertainment Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) rose by a staggering 27.61% in 21 sessions from $39.99 at 2022-12-28, to $51.03 at 14:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.49% to $11,448.27, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
