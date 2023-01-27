Hamilton Police Investigating Suspicious Activity, Theft at USPS Mailboxes

HAMILTON, NJ -- The Hamilton Police Division (HPD) is investigating multiple cases of mail being stolen from standing blue USPS blue mailboxes located in residential neighborhoods and in front of local post offices.

A public safety announcement issued on Friday by HPD said that criminals have been stealing mail looking for cash, gift cards and checks that are then altered and cash. These thefts ultimately defraud victims of money from their bank accounts says HPD.

The Division's announcement did not indicate in which neighborhoods in Hamilton, or at which post offices, these thefts may have occurred.

Hamilton residents who mail checks are urged by HPD to use a mailbox inside a post office or hand mail directly to a mail carrier as a safety measure. They also recommend that residents pay attention to any checks that they mail to make sure that they are cashed or deposited by the intended party and for the proper amount.

Members of the public who witness any suspicious activity around mailboxes in the Township should call HPD at (609) 581-4000.



