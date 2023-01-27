ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Racquetball teams hold their own at MACRC Tournament hosted by Tar Heels

Liberty University’s men’s and women’s racquetball teams posted strong showings at their first MACRC tournament of the spring semester, Friday through Sunday at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Flames senior Trevor Melton won the Division I men’s bracket and teamed with graduate Garrison Walker, who...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Scrimmages at Roanoke, against SVU will prepare Flames men’s lacrosse for Feb. 10 ACL opener

Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team is starting its spring preseason earlier than ever with two exhibition games against NCAA Division III opponents this week — at Roanoke College on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and against Southern Virginia University on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Liberty Lacrosse Fields — before opening MCLA play on Feb. 10 at home against ALC North Division rival Temple University.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Men’s volleyball swept by NCAA DIII Southern Virginia

In a match that took just over an hour, Liberty University’s men’s volleyball team had difficulty finding its rhythm on offense or defense in Monday night’s 25-16, 25-9, 25-21 loss at NCAA Division III Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, Va. “SVU is a very competitive team...
BUENA VISTA, VA
Liberty News

Hess Earns 1st ASUN Player of the Week Honor

After leading Liberty to road wins over ASUN co-leaders Austin Peay and Lipscomb, the Lady Flames’ Emma Hess has been named ASUN Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the first time in her career. Hess is the second Liberty player to win this award in 2022-23, following...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Yaun Leads Late Round 2 Charge at Sea Best Invitational

Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun birdied his final three holes of Round 2 at the Sea Best Invitational on Monday, helping the No. 40 ranked Flames climb into third place. A combined six birdies on its second trip around the TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course (par 70, 6,790 yards) allowed Liberty to move up a packed afternoon leaderboard.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty to Kick Off Spring Schedule at Sea Best Invitational

Following a three-month winter hiatus, No. 22 Liberty begins its spring schedule on Monday at the 2022 Sea Best Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole event is hosted by Jacksonville at the TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The sister course to the famed TPC...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

WBB Game Day: Jacksonville State

• Liberty (13-7, 7-2 ASUN) will tip off a two-game homestand on Thursday by facing Jacksonville State (11-9, 4-5 ASUN) in a rematch of the teams’ 2022 ASUN semifinal clash. • The Lady Flames have won a season-best five straight games, the last three of which have come against...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Liberty News

Field Hockey Adds 7 in 2023 Recruiting Class

The Liberty field hockey team and head coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker have announced the addition of seven student-athletes for the 2023-24 academic year. The seven players – Nicole Enslin, Ashlee Bucksar, Delfina Dell Anna, Madie Baker, Olivia Kirkpatrick, Regan Worley and Kiley Stoltzfus – hail from Australia, Argentina, Pennsylvania (three) and Virginia (two).
LYNCHBURG, VA

