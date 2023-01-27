ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
countynewsonline.org

5 new dogs are waiting at the Shelter to be adopted!

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs looking for “their” human, who wants to give them a loving home!. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are dewormed, heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are...
GREENVILLE, OH
Delphos Herald

Jeanette Evelyn Brickner

DUBLIN, Ohio — Jeanette Evelyn Brickner, 92, of Delphos took her final step on the “Stairway to Heaven” on Saturday at Dublin Glenn Memory Care, Dublin, surrounded by her loving children. She was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Ottoville to Joseph W. and Elenora C. (Miller) Ricker,...
DELPHOS, OH
WANE-TV

Farewell to Bandidos: Restaurant set to close after Jan. 31

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31. The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Bulletin

Ervin Road house fire

VAN WERT — At 7:29 a.m. Sunday morning a 911 call went out for the Van Wert Fire department to respond to a possible structure fire at 615 E. Ervin Road. Engines 3 and 7 along with their crews responded. Van Wert PD and CERT were also on the scene.
VAN WERT, OH
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
FINDLAY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Local man threatens police

VAN WERT — On Friday, Jan. 27, Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a local man on felony charges. Riggenbach stated that deputies arrested Jamal N. Pirani, age 41, of Van Wert, for making terroristic threats, a felony of the third degree. The arrest was the result of an investigation by deputies involving threatening statements made by Pirani toward Van Wert City Police officers. Sheriff Riggenbach stated that deputies located Pirani in his vehicle at a local business in Van Wert, where Pirani was taken into custody without incident. Pirani was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held until arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.
VAN WERT, OH
hometownstations.com

Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Job Opening Posted by City of Kenton

A great opportunity for a career with the City of Kenton has been posted. The city has an opening for Water Treatment Plant Operator II. A Class II Treatment Plant Operator’s License is required. There are multiple benefits including excellent health, dental and vision insurance for employees and their...
KENTON, OH
Lima News

Troy man leads chase from Ottawa to North Baltimore

OTTAWA — A Troy man faces charges after leading law enforcement on a 40-mile pursuit that ran through Putnam, Henry and Wood counties before striking a house with his vehicle, according to the Ottawa Police Department. Andrew Black, of Troy, faces charges of failing to comply with an order...
TROY, OH
963xke.com

Two men arrested for dealing during Steuben County stop

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that two men are now facing charges after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of marijuana. Police say the driver and passenger had also been drinking before being stopped around 1:15 a.m. in Steuben County. ISP officials say the...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: SNAP Benefits Change Announced During Regular Session

RUMMEL SPREADING WORD … Commissioner Terry Rummel shared at the January 26, 2023 regular Williams County Commissioners session, that he is getting the word out concerning the change coming for those who get food assistance through SNAP. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners met on Thursday morning,...
wbnowqct.com

Injury Crash Update

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Williams County that left two people with serious injuries. Responders were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Road 12C in Center Township. Officials say…53-year-old, Donald Williams of Auburn was driving a semitruck westbound on U.S. 6… as 74-year-old Tracy Moog of Bryan was southbound on County Road 12C. Moog entered the intersection and struck the trailer of the semi. Williams did not suffer any injuries in the crash, but Moog and his passenger, 74-year-old Connie Moog, were both taken to a hospital. Officials add…failure to wear seat belts was a contributing factor in the crash.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy