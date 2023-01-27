Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
5 new dogs are waiting at the Shelter to be adopted!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs looking for “their” human, who wants to give them a loving home!. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are dewormed, heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are...
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
Piqua, Troy students selling t-shirts to help veterans
Students are selling t-shirts ahead of the Piqua vs. Troy basketball game on February 10 to benefit Save a Warrior and raise awareness for PTSD.
Wearing her first pair of heels she never made it home. Why there’s new life in a 60-year cold case
PAULDING, Ohio — Editor's note: This is the first in a three-part series on the unsolved death of Nancy Eagleson. The temperature climbed to 61 degrees on Nov. 13, 1960, in Paulding more than 10 degrees warmer than the daily average. The sun occasionally peeked through the clouds. Winter...
Delphos Herald
Jeanette Evelyn Brickner
DUBLIN, Ohio — Jeanette Evelyn Brickner, 92, of Delphos took her final step on the “Stairway to Heaven” on Saturday at Dublin Glenn Memory Care, Dublin, surrounded by her loving children. She was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Ottoville to Joseph W. and Elenora C. (Miller) Ricker,...
WANE-TV
Farewell to Bandidos: Restaurant set to close after Jan. 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31. The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s...
At your service: pandemic no longer slowing new restaurants down
LIMA — Several Lima restaurants have opened in the past month and, although the challenges might seem great, they are finding that things are not as demanding as they may seem. For places like Cancun Mexican Restaurant, which moved into the building last occupied by Bandido’s; El Cazador, which...
Times-Bulletin
Ervin Road house fire
VAN WERT — At 7:29 a.m. Sunday morning a 911 call went out for the Van Wert Fire department to respond to a possible structure fire at 615 E. Ervin Road. Engines 3 and 7 along with their crews responded. Van Wert PD and CERT were also on the scene.
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
13abc.com
Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
bgindependentmedia.org
Land & Liberty Coalition wants property owners to retain rights to put solar, wind power on their acreage
Tony Zartman is familiar with the cautionary tales told by those opposed to wind farms – they would cause cows to stop producing milk and cause children to have autism. “None of that’s come to fruition,” said Zartman, whose county has 255 wind turbines, the most in any Ohio county.
Times-Bulletin
Local man threatens police
VAN WERT — On Friday, Jan. 27, Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a local man on felony charges. Riggenbach stated that deputies arrested Jamal N. Pirani, age 41, of Van Wert, for making terroristic threats, a felony of the third degree. The arrest was the result of an investigation by deputies involving threatening statements made by Pirani toward Van Wert City Police officers. Sheriff Riggenbach stated that deputies located Pirani in his vehicle at a local business in Van Wert, where Pirani was taken into custody without incident. Pirani was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held until arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.
hometownstations.com
Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
wktn.com
Job Opening Posted by City of Kenton
A great opportunity for a career with the City of Kenton has been posted. The city has an opening for Water Treatment Plant Operator II. A Class II Treatment Plant Operator’s License is required. There are multiple benefits including excellent health, dental and vision insurance for employees and their...
Lima News
Troy man leads chase from Ottawa to North Baltimore
OTTAWA — A Troy man faces charges after leading law enforcement on a 40-mile pursuit that ran through Putnam, Henry and Wood counties before striking a house with his vehicle, according to the Ottawa Police Department. Andrew Black, of Troy, faces charges of failing to comply with an order...
963xke.com
Two men arrested for dealing during Steuben County stop
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that two men are now facing charges after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of marijuana. Police say the driver and passenger had also been drinking before being stopped around 1:15 a.m. in Steuben County. ISP officials say the...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: SNAP Benefits Change Announced During Regular Session
RUMMEL SPREADING WORD … Commissioner Terry Rummel shared at the January 26, 2023 regular Williams County Commissioners session, that he is getting the word out concerning the change coming for those who get food assistance through SNAP. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Williams County Commissioners met on Thursday morning,...
wbnowqct.com
Injury Crash Update
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Williams County that left two people with serious injuries. Responders were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Road 12C in Center Township. Officials say…53-year-old, Donald Williams of Auburn was driving a semitruck westbound on U.S. 6… as 74-year-old Tracy Moog of Bryan was southbound on County Road 12C. Moog entered the intersection and struck the trailer of the semi. Williams did not suffer any injuries in the crash, but Moog and his passenger, 74-year-old Connie Moog, were both taken to a hospital. Officials add…failure to wear seat belts was a contributing factor in the crash.
Trooper smells pot during traffic stop, arrests Fort Wayne woman
A Fort Wayne woman faces multiple charges after an Indiana State Trooper stopped the car she was driving Sunday in St. Joseph County.
