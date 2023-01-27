VAN WERT — On Friday, Jan. 27, Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a local man on felony charges. Riggenbach stated that deputies arrested Jamal N. Pirani, age 41, of Van Wert, for making terroristic threats, a felony of the third degree. The arrest was the result of an investigation by deputies involving threatening statements made by Pirani toward Van Wert City Police officers. Sheriff Riggenbach stated that deputies located Pirani in his vehicle at a local business in Van Wert, where Pirani was taken into custody without incident. Pirani was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held until arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.

