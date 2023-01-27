ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Paule’s three in closing seconds lifts Blue Jays to opening win at Union Tournament

By Bill Battle battleb@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Bulldogs beat Wright City, to play for consolation title

The Bulldogs know what place they will play for at the Hermann Tournament Saturday, but will have to wait until Friday afternoon to find out who their opponent is. St. Clair (6-10) topped Wright City (2-14) Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the tournament, 49-27.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Sikeston holds off Borgia to win Union Tournament

Even though Sikeston knocked down 14 three-point shots, including seven in the opening quarter, the St. Francis Borgia Knights still had a chance at the end of the Union Boys Basketball Invitational championship game Saturday. The Knights fought back, but a three-point bid to tie it at the buzzer didn’t...
SIKESTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Top-seeded Lutheran South tops Lady Jays in semifinals

Despite pushing back in the second half, the Washington basketball Lady Jays were unable to claim a berth in the championship game of their home tournament. Washington (9-6) fell to top-seeded Lutheran South (14-3) Tuesday in the semifinals of the Ninth Annual Washington Tournament, 55-46.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Blackburn’s double-double leads Indians over St. Pius

It’s the third-place game for the Indians at Herculaneum’s Bruce Thomas Tournament. The Indians (5-12) recovered from a 53-37 loss to top-seeded Windsor (12-5) Monday to defeat St. Pius X of Festus (7-10) Tuesday, 48-41, in the three-team round-robin half of the seven-team tournament bracket.
HERCULANEUM, MO
Washington Missourian

Girls Basketball — Washington vs. Lutheran South, Washington Tournament

Lutheran South defeated Washington, 55-46, Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the second round of the Washington Tournament. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia wrestlers compete in Brentwood tri-meet

Adjusting on the fly, the St. Francis Borgia wrestling program competed Tuesday in a three-team meet in Brentwood. The event initially was supposed to be a quad, but STEAM Academy (McCluer South-Berkeley) did not attend.
BRENTWOOD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dougherty appointed to fill Cardona’s spot in 23rd Judicial Circuit

On Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson stated the Honorable Shannon R. Dougherty, of Dittmer, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Judge Dougherty currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge in the 23rd Judicial Circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Missouri and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Troy Cardona. A replacement for Associate Circuit Judge to replace Dougherty will be likely happen in the coming months.
DITTMER, MO
mymoinfo.com

Southeast Missouri Wakes Up To Icy Roads

(Farmington) Southeast Missouri residents woke up this morning to sleet covered roads. Alan Wells is the 911 director for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties. He says they are addressing the situation. Wells says it’s best to avoid driving if possible with weather like this. The entire area was...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

School board OKs roof and masonry projects at WHS and WMS

The Washington School District is spending $1.6 million to reseal portions of Washington High School and Washington Middle School over the summer. Financed through the district’s regular budget, contractor Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc., of Beachwood, Ohio, will repair approximately 38,000 square feet of WHS’ roof and will do tuckpointing masonry work around WHS and WMS after getting unanimous approval from the board.
WASHINGTON, MO
Travel Maven

This Missouri General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time Capsules

Long before grocery store chains, general stores were the heart of Americans' retail lives, especially in smaller communities where they served as a town center. Dozens of these old-fashioned general stores are still in operation today. While many of them have had to adapt to the changing times and convert to tourist and gift shops, they still retain much of their original heritage.
CALEDONIA, MO
St. Louis American

Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis

The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto officials plan to buy old shoe factory land

The city of De Soto is buying the property where a shoe factory used to operate. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Jan. 17 to buy the 1.7-acre property at 301 E. Clement St. from Jefferson County, which had taken over the property because of unpaid taxes. De...
DE SOTO, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Louis-area man dies after UTV crash in Pulaski County

A St. Louis-area man dies when he wrecks a UTV in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Timothy Nolan, 43, of High Ridge, was driving a Polaris Ranger on Riddle Road just north of Buckhorn on Saturday night when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says the UTV overturned and struck a tree.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge

TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
FOX2now.com

Sneaky weather system may cause a few slick spots

ST. LOUIS – It’s not always the big storms that cause headaches. Sometimes it’s the really weak or small ones that are super sneaky and can put down just enough winter precipitation to catch locals off guard. There’s been a system highlighted for several days, zipping through...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcgtv.com

Ambulance rolls over in icy conditions, two injured

BELLE — Two people went to the hospital with minor injuries after an ambulance rolled over in Belle Sunday due to icy conditions. Osage Ambulance District posted the photo to their Facebook page and said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. The ambulance crashed on Highway 28 near...
BELLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy