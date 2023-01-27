Paule’s three in closing seconds lifts Blue Jays to opening win at Union Tournament

Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs beat Wright City, to play for consolation title
The Bulldogs know what place they will play for at the Hermann Tournament Saturday, but will have to wait until Friday afternoon to find out who their opponent is. St. Clair (6-10) topped Wright City (2-14) Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the tournament, 49-27.
Washington Missourian
Sikeston holds off Borgia to win Union Tournament
Even though Sikeston knocked down 14 three-point shots, including seven in the opening quarter, the St. Francis Borgia Knights still had a chance at the end of the Union Boys Basketball Invitational championship game Saturday. The Knights fought back, but a three-point bid to tie it at the buzzer didn’t...
Washington Missourian
Top-seeded Lutheran South tops Lady Jays in semifinals
Despite pushing back in the second half, the Washington basketball Lady Jays were unable to claim a berth in the championship game of their home tournament. Washington (9-6) fell to top-seeded Lutheran South (14-3) Tuesday in the semifinals of the Ninth Annual Washington Tournament, 55-46.
Washington Missourian
Blackburn’s double-double leads Indians over St. Pius
It’s the third-place game for the Indians at Herculaneum’s Bruce Thomas Tournament. The Indians (5-12) recovered from a 53-37 loss to top-seeded Windsor (12-5) Monday to defeat St. Pius X of Festus (7-10) Tuesday, 48-41, in the three-team round-robin half of the seven-team tournament bracket.
Washington Missourian
Girls Basketball — Washington vs. Lutheran South, Washington Tournament
Lutheran South defeated Washington, 55-46, Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the second round of the Washington Tournament.
Washington Missourian
Borgia wrestlers compete in Brentwood tri-meet
Adjusting on the fly, the St. Francis Borgia wrestling program competed Tuesday in a three-team meet in Brentwood. The event initially was supposed to be a quad, but STEAM Academy (McCluer South-Berkeley) did not attend.
Did you win? Two St. Louis area tickets match huge Powerball prizes
The Missouri Lottery is looking for two Powerball players who won large prizes over the weekend.
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
mymoinfo.com
Dougherty appointed to fill Cardona’s spot in 23rd Judicial Circuit
On Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson stated the Honorable Shannon R. Dougherty, of Dittmer, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Judge Dougherty currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge in the 23rd Judicial Circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Missouri and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Troy Cardona. A replacement for Associate Circuit Judge to replace Dougherty will be likely happen in the coming months.
mymoinfo.com
Southeast Missouri Wakes Up To Icy Roads
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri residents woke up this morning to sleet covered roads. Alan Wells is the 911 director for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties. He says they are addressing the situation. Wells says it’s best to avoid driving if possible with weather like this. The entire area was...
Washington Missourian
School board OKs roof and masonry projects at WHS and WMS
The Washington School District is spending $1.6 million to reseal portions of Washington High School and Washington Middle School over the summer. Financed through the district’s regular budget, contractor Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc., of Beachwood, Ohio, will repair approximately 38,000 square feet of WHS’ roof and will do tuckpointing masonry work around WHS and WMS after getting unanimous approval from the board.
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
This Missouri General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time Capsules
Long before grocery store chains, general stores were the heart of Americans' retail lives, especially in smaller communities where they served as a town center. Dozens of these old-fashioned general stores are still in operation today. While many of them have had to adapt to the changing times and convert to tourist and gift shops, they still retain much of their original heritage.
St. Louis American
Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis
The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto officials plan to buy old shoe factory land
The city of De Soto is buying the property where a shoe factory used to operate. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Jan. 17 to buy the 1.7-acre property at 301 E. Clement St. from Jefferson County, which had taken over the property because of unpaid taxes. De...
kjluradio.com
St. Louis-area man dies after UTV crash in Pulaski County
A St. Louis-area man dies when he wrecks a UTV in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Timothy Nolan, 43, of High Ridge, was driving a Polaris Ranger on Riddle Road just north of Buckhorn on Saturday night when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says the UTV overturned and struck a tree.
Washington Missourian
TNT Sales plans expansion in Villa Ridge
TNT Sales, a trailer sales and servicer based in Villa Ridge, is doubling its service space in Franklin County as part of a $2.5 million expansion. The company also has sales locations in Cadiz, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Haleyville, Alabama.
myleaderpaper.com
Love’s gets permission, with conditions, to build Herculaneum truck stop
After a new traffic study is completed, it looks like the Love’s Travel Stops will proceed with its plans to build a truck stop on a 28-acre site west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way in Herculaneum. City Administrator Jim Kasten said he believes the...
FOX2now.com
Sneaky weather system may cause a few slick spots
ST. LOUIS – It’s not always the big storms that cause headaches. Sometimes it’s the really weak or small ones that are super sneaky and can put down just enough winter precipitation to catch locals off guard. There’s been a system highlighted for several days, zipping through...
krcgtv.com
Ambulance rolls over in icy conditions, two injured
BELLE — Two people went to the hospital with minor injuries after an ambulance rolled over in Belle Sunday due to icy conditions. Osage Ambulance District posted the photo to their Facebook page and said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. The ambulance crashed on Highway 28 near...
