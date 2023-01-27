Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Gasconade County teams win Hermann Tournament titles
Owensville’s girls and Hermann’s boys reigned supreme at this year’s Hermann Basketball Tournaments. The Dutchgirls won Friday night’s championship game over Montgomery County, 50-48.
Washington Missourian
Union stuns St. James in girls hoops conference play
The jolt felt around the Four Rivers Conference Tuesday night wasn’t the 4.2 magnitude California earthquake. Instead, it was the 60-40 win by the Union basketball Lady ’Cats at St. James.
Washington Missourian
California clips Shamrocks in Hermann Tournament pool play
The final piece of the Hermann Boys Basketball Tournament championship puzzle fell into place Friday night. In the last pool play game, California defeated New Haven, 55-23.
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs beat Wright City, to play for consolation title
The Bulldogs know what place they will play for at the Hermann Tournament Saturday, but will have to wait until Friday afternoon to find out who their opponent is. St. Clair (6-10) topped Wright City (2-14) Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the tournament, 49-27.
Washington Missourian
Top-seeded Lutheran South tops Lady Jays in semifinals
Despite pushing back in the second half, the Washington basketball Lady Jays were unable to claim a berth in the championship game of their home tournament. Washington (9-6) fell to top-seeded Lutheran South (14-3) Tuesday in the semifinals of the Ninth Annual Washington Tournament, 55-46.
Washington Missourian
Wehlage named WFD's Firefighter of the Year
Growing up in Madison, Wisconsin, Scott Wehlage spent hours listening to the chatter on the city’s police and fire scanner, fascinated by how the first responders communicated to one another as they worked to save lives. Now, several years later, he is living out his dream as a member of the Washington Fire Department.
Washington Missourian
Wildcats beat Seckman in opening round
Colin Debold won the individual scoring battle. But, the third-seeded Union Wildcats (11-6) won the war, defeating Seckman (5-11) in the opening round of the Union Boys Basketball Invitational Tuesday, 80-72.
Washington Missourian
Blackburn’s double-double leads Indians over St. Pius
It’s the third-place game for the Indians at Herculaneum’s Bruce Thomas Tournament. The Indians (5-12) recovered from a 53-37 loss to top-seeded Windsor (12-5) Monday to defeat St. Pius X of Festus (7-10) Tuesday, 48-41, in the three-team round-robin half of the seven-team tournament bracket.
Washington Missourian
Group looks to spur downtown Union growth
Union is considering creating a nonprofit group to assist with promoting downtown, similar to Downtown Washington Inc. What’s now known as the Ad Hoc Downtown Committee could soon change its name and its status from a city committee to a private one. It would then name an unpaid director from its board, though, if the group is successful enough, it could eventually hire a paid full-time executive director.
Washington Missourian
Washington and Union delay trash pickup
Monday trash pickup in Washington and Union has been delayed a day because of the winter weather. Trash will be picked up Tuesday as normal, according to the cities, which encouraged Monday pickups to put their trash in an accessible location one day later. “If you are Tuesday pickup, please...
Washington Missourian
Sullivan man faces domestic assault charge
A 53-year-old Sullivan man has been charged with felony domestic assault in connection with an altercation with his wife that occurred Jan. 28 outside of Sullivan. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Jimmy D. Henry, Jr. is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond in the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested at a residence in the 10000 block of Highway 185.
Washington Missourian
Hanneke pleads not guilty to arson charge related to Gray Summit hotel fire
The man accused of starting a fire at a rural Franklin County hotel in March 2021 pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Appearing in court alongside his defense attorney, Christopher Hanneke, 42, of Villa Ridge, also waived his right to a formal arraignment in circuit court. Hanneke has been charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony.
