Historic McKittrick Farmers Mercantile of Montgomery County, Missouri surpassed turning 100 years oldCJ CoombsMontgomery County, MO
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
High Hill, Missouri's historic general store constructed in 1904 has supported community for over 100 yearsCJ CoombsHigh Hill, MO
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs beat Wright City, to play for consolation title
The Bulldogs know what place they will play for at the Hermann Tournament Saturday, but will have to wait until Friday afternoon to find out who their opponent is. St. Clair (6-10) topped Wright City (2-14) Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the tournament, 49-27.
Washington Missourian
Union stuns St. James in girls hoops conference play
The jolt felt around the Four Rivers Conference Tuesday night wasn’t the 4.2 magnitude California earthquake. Instead, it was the 60-40 win by the Union basketball Lady ’Cats at St. James.
Washington Missourian
Pacific boys take down St. Clair, De Smet in Tuesday tri-meet
Just one match separated the Bulldogs and Indians in Tuesday’s boys wrestling matchup. Pacific got the edge against its Four Rivers Conference rival, 42-36, to win on the road at St. Clair.
Washington Missourian
Top-seeded Lutheran South tops Lady Jays in semifinals
Despite pushing back in the second half, the Washington basketball Lady Jays were unable to claim a berth in the championship game of their home tournament. Washington (9-6) fell to top-seeded Lutheran South (14-3) Tuesday in the semifinals of the Ninth Annual Washington Tournament, 55-46.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays sweep dual races at Affton
For the fourth time this season, Washington has a girls swimming dual win. The Lady Jays soundly defeated Affton Thursday, 89-49, in St. Louis County, building momentum heading into next week’s Gateway Athletic Conference Championships.
Washington Missourian
Group looks to spur downtown Union growth
Union is considering creating a nonprofit group to assist with promoting downtown, similar to Downtown Washington Inc. What’s now known as the Ad Hoc Downtown Committee could soon change its name and its status from a city committee to a private one. It would then name an unpaid director from its board, though, if the group is successful enough, it could eventually hire a paid full-time executive director.
Washington Missourian
Wehlage named WFD's Firefighter of the Year
Growing up in Madison, Wisconsin, Scott Wehlage spent hours listening to the chatter on the city’s police and fire scanner, fascinated by how the first responders communicated to one another as they worked to save lives. Now, several years later, he is living out his dream as a member of the Washington Fire Department.
Washington Missourian
Sullivan man faces domestic assault charge
A 53-year-old Sullivan man has been charged with felony domestic assault in connection with an altercation with his wife that occurred Jan. 28 outside of Sullivan. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Jimmy D. Henry, Jr. is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond in the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested at a residence in the 10000 block of Highway 185.
Washington Missourian
Hanneke pleads not guilty to arson charge related to Gray Summit hotel fire
The man accused of starting a fire at a rural Franklin County hotel in March 2021 pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Appearing in court alongside his defense attorney, Christopher Hanneke, 42, of Villa Ridge, also waived his right to a formal arraignment in circuit court. Hanneke has been charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony.
