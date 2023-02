San Luis Obispo, CA – This week the Global Empowerment Mission will be distributing free boxes of food and supplies to residents who have been affected by the recent storms. Supplies will be distributed on January 31 from noon-7:00 PM, and on February 1st from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM or until supplies run out. Distribution will take place in the parking lot of the Disaster Recovery Center located at the SLO Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave in San Luis Obispo.

