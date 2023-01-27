ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Key actions in the Wyoming Legislature, 1-28-2023

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 13th day of the 2023 general session on Friday and took action on a variety of bills, including:

  • The Senate passed Senate File 130: Educational Freedom Act on second reading. It requires public K-12 instruction be consistent with certain principles of individual freedom and gives direction to administrative personnel and boards of trustees.
  • The Senate passed Senate File 117: Parental rights in education on third reading. The vote was 18-12-1. It relates to parental rights and their students in regards to notice of information and decision-making, prohibiting discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom and providing cause of action.
  • The Senate passed Senate Joint Resolution 2: Recognizing the service of Lester C. Hunt on second reading. It recognizes former U.S. Senator, Wyoming Governor and Secretary of State Lester Calloway Hunt for his public service and career.
  • The House passed House Bill 66: Prohibiting mask, vaccine and testing discrimination on second reading. It bans discrimination based on COVID-19 vaccination status, not wearing a mask or refusing to submit to medical testing, and prohibits any communication or notice that requires those three.
  • The House passed House Bill 56: Purple Star schools on third reading. The vote was 61-0-1. It would create the Purple Star schools program in Wyoming, provide requirements to join the program and specify actions to assist military-connected students.
  • The House passed House Bill 79: Voter I.D.-concealed carry permit on third reading. It allows voters to use a concealed carry permit as identification for in-person voting.
  • The House passed House Bill 34: School finance-mental health services on third reading. The vote was 35-26-1. It appropriates nearly $11.5 million for the Wyoming Department of Education to distribute grants to K-12 school districts to address mental health needs.

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Abortion Foes Clash At Capitol On New Wyoming Abortion Ban

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With the lawsuit against Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban still ongoing in court, a microcosm of the case played out Monday during a legislative committee meeting. The House Judiciary Committee met to hear testimony on House Bill 152, the Life is...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Mental health bills abound at Wyoming Legislature

It’s a banner year for mental health bills in the Wyoming Legislature. There are around 20 measures that at least touch on the topic, according to Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers. “It’s great to see mental health as such...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyoming residents

CASPER, Wyo. — A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming

We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

“Old, Beat-Up Trailer Just Sold For $675,000!” Legislators Wrestle With Soaring Property Tax Bills

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Soaring property values led to a widespread problem across Wyoming last year – extremely high tax bills. That has lawmakers considering solutions for relief in the 2023 legislative session, particularly as the problem relates to affordable workforce housing, which has been an ongoing problem in many areas of the state.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislator: Wyoming Is The ‘The Last Hope’ For Gun Rights

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Now is the time for Wyoming to shore up its gun rights – not only for those who live in the Cowboy State, but to solidify its place as a haven for companies that make firearms and accessories, says Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Consider Lowering Bar For Tax Relief

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The House Revenue Committee of the Wyoming Legislature gave a collective thumbs-up Thursday to a proposal that would make it easier for people to qualify for state and county property tax rebate programs. “This is the quickest effective relief for people...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman

Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

JCHC Board Updated on Skilled Nursing Facility

During their regular meeting last week, the Hospital Board of Trustees got a brief report from Becky Rodriguez covering CEO Luke Senden, who was absent for the meeting. The board discussed the Skilled Nursing Facility at the Veterans Home of Wyoming. According to discussions, the JCHC will be recruiting providers...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

WATCH: Roadway Safety Task Forces in Wyoming

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that discusses the DUI Task Forces in Wyoming and why they are important. Pete Abrams from the Highway Safety Office is featured as a guest speaker in this virtual traffic safety session. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 29, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Fort Laramie by Burt Smith. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

