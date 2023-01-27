Key actions in the Wyoming Legislature, 1-28-2023
CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 13th day of the 2023 general session on Friday and took action on a variety of bills, including:
- The Senate passed Senate File 130: Educational Freedom Act on second reading. It requires public K-12 instruction be consistent with certain principles of individual freedom and gives direction to administrative personnel and boards of trustees.
- The Senate passed Senate File 117: Parental rights in education on third reading. The vote was 18-12-1. It relates to parental rights and their students in regards to notice of information and decision-making, prohibiting discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom and providing cause of action.
- The Senate passed Senate Joint Resolution 2: Recognizing the service of Lester C. Hunt on second reading. It recognizes former U.S. Senator, Wyoming Governor and Secretary of State Lester Calloway Hunt for his public service and career.
- The House passed House Bill 66: Prohibiting mask, vaccine and testing discrimination on second reading. It bans discrimination based on COVID-19 vaccination status, not wearing a mask or refusing to submit to medical testing, and prohibits any communication or notice that requires those three.
- The House passed House Bill 56: Purple Star schools on third reading. The vote was 61-0-1. It would create the Purple Star schools program in Wyoming, provide requirements to join the program and specify actions to assist military-connected students.
- The House passed House Bill 79: Voter I.D.-concealed carry permit on third reading. It allows voters to use a concealed carry permit as identification for in-person voting.
- The House passed House Bill 34: School finance-mental health services on third reading. The vote was 35-26-1. It appropriates nearly $11.5 million for the Wyoming Department of Education to distribute grants to K-12 school districts to address mental health needs.
