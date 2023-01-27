Read full article on original website
Structure Fire in Olean Displaces Three Families
OLEAN, NY — A structure at 235 N. Third St. caught fire Monday morning, causing about $10,000 in damages with an additional $5,000 in damages to contents, according to a news release from Olean Fire Chief Timothy Richardson. No injuries were reported. One pet died in the fire. Three families were displaced, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Believers Chapel in Olean provided support and shelter for the families.
Wendy S. Kinney, 74, Scio
Wendy S. KINNEY, 74, of Scio, NY, died Friday, January 27, 2023 in Jones Memorial Hospital after a long fight with cancer. Born December 7, 1948, in Cuba, she was the daughter of Jack and Shirley Taber Burr. On August 2, 1969, in Immaculate Conception Church, Wellsville, she married Jack W. Kinney, who survives.
Fire at Eldred American Legion
The American Legion Building in Eldred appears to have been destroyed in a fire. The fire was reported at the Legion building shortly after 11 this morning, eventually going to four alarms. Early reports had stated the fire was at the VFW Hall, but those proved to be in error.
Freedom dispute leads to arrest of local woman
On January 26, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Abigail C. Klink, 25, of Freedom, NY, for Criminal Mischief 4th Degree and Harassment 2nd Degree. Troopers investigating an altercation which occurred at a business on State Route 98 in the hamlet of Sandusky, town of Freedom, determined Klink had damaged property belonging to another person during the dispute.
Fugitive from Pennsylvania nabbed in Ellicottville
A Friendship NY man who has been on the lamb for involuntary manslaughter charges is now in custody. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb announced the arrest of Christian R. Brewster, 25, of Friendship on Route 242 in Ellicotville NY. Brewster was wanted by the Bethlehem City, PA Police Department. He...
Second Victim Dies In Wrong-Way I-86 Crash Near Jamestown
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) — Police have identified the victims killed in a wrong-way crash on I-86. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-86 between exit 12 Jamestown and exit 11 Strunk Road around 6 p.m. Saturday. New York State Police say a preliminary investigation found...
Ice sculptors return to Wellsboro for Winter Celebration this February
Wellsboro, Pa. — On Saturday, Feb. 11, downtown Wellsboro will be full of the whirring sound of chainsaws and flying ice powder. The Wellsboro Winter Celebration is back, and this year's sculptures will feature hearts, lovebirds, an eagle, Olaf the Snowman, and the always-popular Old Man Winter Throne. Expert ice sculptors will be working outside of four Main Street businesses between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Spectators are invited to watch carvings take place from start to finish. ...
Search Underway For Future Historical Marker Sites In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Want to be part of history? Jamestown historians are asking for help to identify where future historical markers should be placed. Jamestown Historical Marker Committee and City of Jamestown historian Ashley Senske are taking suggestions for the next marker location. So far, Senske...
Double fatal collision on I-86
On January 28, 2023, at approximately 6:00 P.M., Troopers out SP Jamestown responded to I-86, west bound lane between exits 12 and 13 in the town of Ellicott for a vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry, operated by Mathew A. Berry, 30 of Randolph, NY was traveling east bound (wrong way) in the west bound lane on the I-86 without head lights. An approaching 2019 Ram 1500 was traveling west bound and struck the Camry head on. *The Ram deflected into the right driving lane and was struck by a 2020 Freightliner that was traveling west bound.
Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
Two killed in crash on I-86 in Town of Ellicott
Two men are dead following a wrong-way crash on I-86 in the Town of Ellicott around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Two Drivers Injured in Collision on Route 36
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
Woman Allegedly Spits On, Screams “All Men Are Scum” To Tops Employee
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly spitting on and screaming at a grocery store worker in Jamestown over the weekend. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Tops Market Foote Avenue location around noon on Saturday. Following an investigation, Jennifer...
Two Killed in Accident on I-86 Outside Jamestown
ELLICOTT, NY – Two people were killed as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 86 in Ellicott, New York on Saturday evening, according to a report from New York State Police. UPDATE, 12:20 p.m. Jan. 29, 2023: Victims in fatal accident identified. According to police, NYSP-Jamestown troopers...
Robert D. “Bob” Willetts, 68, Wellsville
Robert D. “Bob” WILLETTS, 68, of Wellsville, NY, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home. Born June 7, 1954, in Cuba, he was the son of Donald and Marcella Wickwire Willetts. On September 14, 1996, in Stannards, he married the former Mary Lou Riley, who survives. A...
Springville community collects donations for apartment fire victims
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. – The Springville Community is coming together to help the victims of an apartment fire that investigators say was intentionally set by their neighbor. The Springville Moose Lodge is collecting donations that local churches will help distribute to the families this weekend. Volunteers say it’s not just...
Police Release Names of Victims in Fatal Accident on I-86
ELLICOTT, NY – New York State Police have released the names of the victims involved in a fatal accident on Interstate 86 Saturday. According to police, NYSP-Jamestown troopers responded to an accident in the westbound lane of I-86 between exits 12 and 13 for a vehicle collision at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
302 acres House with Barns and Stream in Woodhull NY
Escape to this scenic location with pleasant views and more than 300 sprawling acres including a home, large barn, and pole barn in southern Steuben County. The property has been meticulously maintained and includes a manufactured home that was installed in 2000 boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Located just behind the home is a 30 x 32 pole barn built in 2010 with electric, a concrete floor and 3 overhead doors. The large 1.5 story barn was recently painted and is 80 x 28 with electric providing an abundance of storage for equipment and toys.
Poll Results: What to do with $4.5 million dollars in downtown Wellsville
Last week will go down in Wellsville history as “the” turning point. Our long-beleagured industrial economy has been changing, improving and growing quickly. The pandemic seemed to accelerate the good economic news, if real estate sales and sales tax revenue are any indication. In that same time period quite a big of progress has occurred, click to read our previous reporting:
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
