Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic hurt his ankle in Thursday's win at Phoenix. Field Level Media

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is day-to-day after spraining his left ankle in Thursday night’s victory against the Phoenix Suns, multiple outlets reported Friday.

The 23-year-old guard, the NBA’s second-leading scorer with 33.0 points per game, limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and did not return.