2022 DRC All-Area MVP: Early humbling still fuels Guyer’s Jackson Arnold
By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
3 days ago
It’s a story that’s been told time and again throughout Jackson Arnold’s star-studded high school career.
The standout Guyer quarterback was just a freshman when he was thrust into action in the 2019 6A DII state title game after starter Eli Stowers went down with an injury. Arnold flashed his vast potential then while suffering hit after hit from a vaunted Austin Westlake defense in a 24-0 loss.
