Smith County, TX

4 Smith County men accused of seeking sex with minor arrested in undercover operation

By Aliyah Moosberg AND Zak Wellerman CBS19
 4 days ago
Matthew Blake Organ, 44, of Whitehouse, James Amos, 54, of Flint, Delano Roosevelt Phelps, 89, of Tyler, Jose Ernesto Hernandez, 37, of Tyler, were all charged with solicitation of prostitution of a person under 18. All four were arrested earlier this week.

Four Smith County men accused of seeking sex online with a minor were arrested following an undercover law enforcement operation, police documents show.

