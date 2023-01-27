ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished

With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey's motivation tactics pay off against Lady Vols

LSU’s victory Monday night against Tennessee was a bit of a crossroads battle and that’s exactly how Tigers coach Kim Mulkey played it. As the Tigers’ unbeaten season rolls on, Mulkey is looking to find every edge she can to keep her team motivated and playing to its potential.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern football coach Eric Dooley going heavy on transfers in signing class

College football’s national signing day has lost some of its luster with the early signing period and transfer portal reshaping the recruiting landscape. But one aspect remains: It gives programs a chance to connect with their fans and the hopes of a coming season. Southern coach Eric Dooley will...
theadvocate.com

Former Walker basketball player making his mark at Southern

The last time most of us saw Gavin Harris, he was busy helping Walker High try to defeat Zachary in the semifinals of the 2021 LHSAA Class 5A playoffs. Even though his profile has been lower recently, he has been busy working on his collegiate game as part of Southern’s basketball team.
WALKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is

Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford

Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kobi Painting wins Miss Southeastern crown

Southeastern Louisiana University marketing major Kobi Painting, of Amite, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2023. She also received the Talent Award. Painting received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2022 Megan Magri, of St. Rose, at the annual pageant Jan. 20 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board and the Office for Student Engagement, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
HAMMOND, LA
WWL

Southern University senior killed in crash near campus

BATON ROUGE, La. — A senior at Southern University was killed in a car crash on I-110 near the university’s campus Monday night. It happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. as WBRZ reports. The fatal crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Reginald Elloie according...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lottery officials made the below post to social...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Does Baton Rouge have room for another burger empire? Bobby Flay thinks so.

Is Baton Rouge's burger market ready for another contender?. Aside from standard fast food locations, there are plenty of specialty burger joints. Shake Shack opened in November — and there are two Mooyahs, Curbside, four area locations of Burgersmith, two Smalls Sliders, BurgerIM, Smashburger, Atomic Burger, Five Guys and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.

Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA

