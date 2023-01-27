Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished
With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
theadvocate.com
LSU women’s basketball is 21-0. Here's where Tigers stand in NCAA Tournament projections.
Welcome to our third weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the No. 3-ranked Tigers as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season. LSU hosts...
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey's motivation tactics pay off against Lady Vols
LSU’s victory Monday night against Tennessee was a bit of a crossroads battle and that’s exactly how Tigers coach Kim Mulkey played it. As the Tigers’ unbeaten season rolls on, Mulkey is looking to find every edge she can to keep her team motivated and playing to its potential.
theadvocate.com
Southern football coach Eric Dooley going heavy on transfers in signing class
College football’s national signing day has lost some of its luster with the early signing period and transfer portal reshaping the recruiting landscape. But one aspect remains: It gives programs a chance to connect with their fans and the hopes of a coming season. Southern coach Eric Dooley will...
theadvocate.com
Meet Scotlandville's 6-foot-10 star who goes by the name 'Pop' and can blow games wide open
Referring to Dorian Booker as the latest “big thing” in Baton Rouge basketball is inaccurate and a cliché. Learning ways to do his own thing is the key for the 6-foot-10 Scotlandville High post player. “I feel like this year is going great … just the way...
theadvocate.com
The time to grind: Scotlandville fends off Port Allen's challenges after 2nd-quarter surge
A cold-shooting second quarter for Port Allen gave Scotlandville a degree of separation Tuesday night, but there was more to the Hornets’ 74-63 victory over the Pelicans in a matchup of two of Baton Rouge’s top teams. “For us, there are no moral victories,” Port Allen coach Dimario...
theadvocate.com
Former Walker basketball player making his mark at Southern
The last time most of us saw Gavin Harris, he was busy helping Walker High try to defeat Zachary in the semifinals of the 2021 LHSAA Class 5A playoffs. Even though his profile has been lower recently, he has been busy working on his collegiate game as part of Southern’s basketball team.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
theadvocate.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 110 near Scenic...
theadvocate.com
Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is
Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford
Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
theadvocate.com
Kobi Painting wins Miss Southeastern crown
Southeastern Louisiana University marketing major Kobi Painting, of Amite, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2023. She also received the Talent Award. Painting received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2022 Megan Magri, of St. Rose, at the annual pageant Jan. 20 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board and the Office for Student Engagement, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
Southern University senior killed in crash near campus
BATON ROUGE, La. — A senior at Southern University was killed in a car crash on I-110 near the university’s campus Monday night. It happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. as WBRZ reports. The fatal crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Reginald Elloie according...
KSLA
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lottery officials made the below post to social...
theadvocate.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge: See where, winning numbers
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Baton Rouge that is worth $100,000, the Louisiana Lottery said Tuesday. Winning numbers for the ticket, purchased at a Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Interstate 10, were 09, 17, 20, 38 and 40 and 2x Power Play, the lottery said. It wasn't...
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
theadvocate.com
Does Baton Rouge have room for another burger empire? Bobby Flay thinks so.
Is Baton Rouge's burger market ready for another contender?. Aside from standard fast food locations, there are plenty of specialty burger joints. Shake Shack opened in November — and there are two Mooyahs, Curbside, four area locations of Burgersmith, two Smalls Sliders, BurgerIM, Smashburger, Atomic Burger, Five Guys and more.
theadvocate.com
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being done
According to the center for disease control and prevention, sepsis is the number one cause of death in hospitals. Studies conducted by LSU Health sciences center say that Louisiana leads the country in these deaths.
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest on Feb. 3
COVINGTON, La. — The funeral arrangments for the Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest on Feb. 3. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Comments / 0