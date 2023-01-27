Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
NASDAQ
Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Slipped by Nearly 4% on Monday
News of a legal defeat drove Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) share price down on the first trading day of the week. The ruling from a federal appeals court not only went against the company, it produced headlines about one of the worst scandals in its history. As a result, the stock lost 3.7% of its value across the day, which compares unfavorably to the 1.3% decline of the S&P 500 index.
NASDAQ
Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Rose Hill Acquisition Corp - (ROSE)
Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.61MM shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Corp - Class A (ROSE). This represents 4.23% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.83MM shares and 5.76% of the...
NASDAQ
Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Northfield Bancorp said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share. At the most recent...
NASDAQ
Schwab Gary S. Increases Position in IF Bancorp (IROQ)
Fintel reports that Schwab Gary S. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.26MM shares of IF Bancorp Inc (IROQ). This represents 7.73% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 0.24MM shares and 7.27% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.91% and an increase in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.57%. A...
NASDAQ
Home Bancorp (HBCP) Declares $0.25 Dividend
Home Bancorp said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $54.46, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading,...
NASDAQ
Rollins (ROL) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Rollins said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
NASDAQ
Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know
Teekay Tankers (TNK) closed at $29.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.96, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.37, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Declares $0.13 Dividend
Heritage Commerce said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share. At the most recent...
NASDAQ
Will Progyny (PGNY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Progyny (PGNY), which belongs to the Zacks Medical Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports,...
NASDAQ
Why Chevron Stock Tumbled Today
The gloom hanging over Chevron's (NYSE: CVX) stock didn't evaporate on Monday. The energy giant's shares fell by almost 3% in price on a day when the S&P 500 index lost a comparatively modest 1.3%. Investors were still glum about the company's latest earnings release, a mood that was darkened by a pair of analyst price target cuts.
NASDAQ
Jabil Circuit (JBL) Declares $0.08 Dividend
Jabil Circuit said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the most recent...
NASDAQ
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) closed at $14.50, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
NASDAQ
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know
Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $33.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the architectural...
NASDAQ
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Increases Position in Gamco Investors (GBL)
Fintel reports that Horizon Kinetics Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Gamco Investors Inc (GBL). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase...
Comments / 0