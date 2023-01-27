The Federal Trade Commission’s push to ban noncompete agreements follows President Biden’s 2021 executive order seeking to end provisions that limit workers’ ability to switch jobs. About 30 million U.S. employees work under some sort of noncompete clause, so eliminating them would have a far-reaching impact. Straight Arrow News contributor Larry Lindsey cautions that the Biden Administration’s efforts to cut noncompete agreements are a bad idea, because they may not actually help workers get higher pay or other benefits.

1 DAY AGO