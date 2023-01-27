From the files of 1900 M. Dickerman has purchased the sawmill, belonging to W. Turney, near Vinemont. Doctor W.A. Barclift, of Hartselle, is having a cottage erected on the bluff, overlooking the Vinemont railroad station and will use it as a summer home. A.M. Weatherford has been at work putting electric lights in the courthouse, this week. Mrs. M.W. Howard stopped in Cullman, this week, on her return from Kentucky, where Mr. Howard has been making campaign speeches. John F. Knight went to Birmingham on Wednesday to meet Mrs. Knight, who has just returned from Canada. They will reside here. Probate Judge, S.L. Fuller has received...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO