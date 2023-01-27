ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
tourcounsel.com

Bridge Street Town Centre | Shopping center in Alabama

Bridge Street Town Centre is a lifestyle center shopping center in Huntsville, Alabama, developed by O&S Holdings and designed by TSArchitects, both of Los Angeles. The center is located in Cummings Research Park at the intersection of Old Madison Pike, Interstate 565, and Research Park Boulevard (Alabama State Route 255).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

No moss growing on the Singing River Trail

MOORESVILLE – This spring when you begin attending Trash Pandas’ baseball games, notice those extra wide sidewalk sections just past right field at Toyota Field. You will be walking on the City of Madison’s first contribution to the regional Singing River Trail and its 220-miles of connections and collaborations.
MOORESVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

iAcademy at Athens Elementary welcomes public for first time

Members of the Athens community came together to celebrate the public unveiling of the iAcademy at Athens Elementary on Sunday. A little over a year since breaking ground, families of students were able to see the school their children attend for the first time. To celebrate, school officials held a...
ATHENS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: 1900, 1930, 1950

From the files of 1900  M. Dickerman has purchased the sawmill, belonging to W. Turney, near Vinemont.  Doctor W.A. Barclift, of Hartselle, is having a cottage erected on the bluff, overlooking the Vinemont railroad station and will use it as a summer home.  A.M. Weatherford has been at work putting electric lights in the courthouse, this week.  Mrs. M.W. Howard stopped in Cullman, this week, on her return from Kentucky, where Mr. Howard has been making campaign speeches.  John F. Knight went to Birmingham on Wednesday to meet Mrs. Knight, who has just returned from Canada. They will reside here.  Probate Judge, S.L. Fuller has received...
CULLMAN, AL
256today.com

Rocket Center names La Branche VP of external affairs

HUNTSVILLE — Robert La Branche has been named vice president of external affairs at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. His responsibilities include engaging with local, state, and federal leaders to build awareness of the Rocket Center and its programs, and to build partnerships to support them. “It is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners

HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Nursing foundation, UAH dean endow scholarship

HUNTSVILLE – Dr. Karen Frith, dean of the College of Nursing at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, knew she wanted to find a way to support nursing students. “Throughout my career, I’ve worked with students who have financial struggles that block their dream of becoming a nurse,” she shares. “I feel an obligation to give back because I’ve had such a rich career, and that’s because I had good support from the beginning.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

HPD Investigating Shooting into Home

Huntsville police responded to another shooting in the city earlier this evening. Huntsville police responded to another shooting in the city earlier this evening. Mason Sisk Due in Court for Pre-Trial Conference …. The pretrial battle continues in the case of Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen charged with killing five...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Hampton Cove, AL, 35763

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Each area within The Tennessee Valley has a different vibe. This month, we unzip the 35763, focusing on the Hampton Cove area. "I think that within the City of Huntsville, Madison, Hampton Cove, all of them offer a different flavor in communities and for us here in Hampton Cove I think it's one of nature," said Engel & Völkers Real Estate Advisor, Bernie Tomkies.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Trailer destroyed in Toney fire

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three fire departments were called to a Toney trailer park on Opp Reynolds Road early Sunday morning to extinguish a trailer fire. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI), the Toney, Bobo and Hazel Green fire departments were all on the scene. According to officials on the scene,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
ALABAMA STATE
southerntorch.com

Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Trailer destroyed in Sunday morning fire

Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 3 hours ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Meridianville family dealing with back-to-back sinkhole issues

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Meridianville family is hoping to spread awareness after their dream house was plagued by sinkholes back to back. Danielle Nightengale and her husband purchased a home from Davidson Homes in the Pike Ridge community of Meridianville in September. Two and a half weeks later, a 16-foot sinkhole appeared in their driveway overnight.
MERIDIANVILLE, AL

