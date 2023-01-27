Read full article on original website
Michael Parsons
3d ago
no one cares if anything electric vehicles are hurting this country more than helping have you seen what mining for lithium does the environment? it's horrible!!!!
The Stampin’ Elephant opens in Hanceville
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Located on Commercial Street in downtown Hanceville, The Stampin’ Elephant opened its doors with grandeur and grace on Friday, Jan. 27. The craft studio and specialized gift shop is the creation of Michelle Woosley, and with the help of her husband Rocky, a ribbon cutting was hosted with members of the community. A California native, Woosley and her husband moved to Hanceville not long ago and said they felt right at home almost immediately. “My husband has family all over and Hanceville is situated between family in Ohio and family in Florida,” shared Woosley. “Everyone was so kind and...
WAFF
Nearly $1 million available in state budget for rocket repair
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly $1 million is available in the state budget for the Saturn 1B Rocket that currently sits at the closed Ardmore Welcome Center. The welcome center that the rocket overlooks has been closed since Nov. 28, 2022, and is undergoing renovations that will see the building destroyed and rebuilt.
Is it illegal to drive without headlights on in the rain?
The obvious time to use your headlights is from sunset to sunrise, but there are a couple of other times laws state you should have them on.
256today.com
Tuberville to speak at Washington Update Luncheon
HUNTSVILLE — U.S. Tommy Tuberville will headline the annual Washington Update Luncheon next month hosted by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber. The event is noon Feb. 22 in the Von Braun Center. Tuberville (R-Auburn) will update the business community on critical legislative business, NASA, and military issues pending in Congress...
doppleronline.ca
Council unanimously approves new community brand for Huntsville
At its January 30 meeting, Huntsville Council unanimously approved the new community brand for Huntsville—one aimed at unifying all economic development and tourism initiatives under one design. In a report to council, staff illustrated various applications for the brand, and in the end, councillors who didn’t really like the...
WAFF
North Huntsville residents react to new growth in area
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle. Updated: moments ago. The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the windshields of moving...
WSFA
State looking to help Alabamians reclaim their unclaimed property
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday is National Unclaimed Property Day, and the state is looking to help Alabamians reclaim such property that is rightfully theirs. State Treasurer Young Boozer described unclaimed property as financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are turned over to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, payroll, forgotten bank accounts and account deposits from utility companies.
WAAY-TV
GasBuddy: Huntsville-area gas prices continue double-digit increases
Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 41.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 22.9 cents per gallon higher...
Hartselle Enquirer
Crestwood Shopping Center sold to Florida investment company
Hartselle’s Crestwood Shopping Center was acquired in December by an investment company based in Nashville and operating out of Sunrise, Fla. The shopping center offers 102,633 square feet of retail space anchored by Kroger and was the former home of the Hartselle annex of the Morgan County Courthouse. Harbor...
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
Fight for Space Command HQ in Huntsville continues
The fate of the U.S. Space Command's permanent headquarters is once again a hot topic.
Three accidents, one involving an overturned vehicle cause traffic on I-565
Authorities are responding to multiple accidents on I-565 westbound near the Sparkman Drive exit, one of which involved an overturned vehicle.
Will buying chickens save you money on high egg prices?
With the national average price for a dozen eggs at nearly $4, people are becoming more inclined to buy chickens to raise at home. But is raising chickens all it's cracked up to be?
256today.com
Watch STI’s David Raby on the The Reliability Matters Podcast
MADISON – David Raby, president and CEO of Huntsville’s STI Electronics, Inc., will be featured as an expert among experts on the Reliability Matters podcast to discuss the challenges of a contract manufacturer. The Podcast will be recorded live during the Pan Pacific Microelectronics Symposium on Tuesday, Jan....
Foundry Farm unveils new chapel
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – More than 175 people attended the ribbon cutting for the new chapel at The Foundry Farm near Holly Pond on Sunday, Jan. 22. The Foundry Ministries Chief Development Officer Joey Daly said the ministry is grateful to everyone who contributed to the project. “The support from the community we received by coming together to address this critical need for our organization will have a lasting impact on hundreds (if not thousands) of individuals for the years to come,” Daly said. “We are excited and extremely thankful.” Daly said the chapel is ready to go and will be used as a place of worship and as an educational/multi-use space. He said Bible study leader Stanley Dye was a catalyst for the chapel project. “Through the design and ultimate construction of the facility, he was at the center of everything,” Daly said. “There are too many others to name. This was a true community effort by our friends and supporters in the Cullman community.” The chapel is located on the property of The Foundry Farm at 575 County Road 1676, Cullman, AL 35058.
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
Pellet gun found on CHS campus
CULLMAN, Ala. – After a pellet gun was found in a Cullman High School trash can during the weekend’s cleaning, school administrators are investigating what is thought to be an isolated incident. “The administrators at Cullman High School are reviewing camera footage from Friday in the area where the pellet gun was located,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff shared with The Tribune. “I want to thank the cleaning crew for reporting this as well as the administration’s transparency and swiftness with the matter. Possession of a weapon on school grounds is against the law and will lead to a recommendation to the board of education for expulsion from school (Code of Alabama Section 16-1-24.10). We encourage parents to share any information they may have about this situation with the school administration.” Any guardian, parent or student with any information is encouraged to contact school administration.
New sports park coming to south Huntsville
The new complex will be called Hays Farm Sports Park.
Comments / 3