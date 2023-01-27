Read full article on original website
Slow transfer day in Spain; Barcelona gets to register Gavi
MADRID (AP) — Forget about signing new players. Barcelona had to work just to register the ones it already had. As part of a slow day for Spanish clubs at the end of the winter transfer window, Barcelona was unable to significantly boost its squad and instead had to work to rearrange its finances and make sure it could fit some of its current players under the salary cap.
Chelsea agrees to sign Enzo Fernández for Premier League record fee
Chelsea has already spent more in the January transfer window — around $225 million — than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined. The London team might not be finished. The final day of the window was another busy one for Chelsea...
Conte to undergo surgery, have time away from Tottenham
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday and spend some time away from the team. Conte recently experienced “severe abdominal pain,” Tottenham said in a short statement, and was diagnosed as having cholecystitis. "(Conte) will return following a...
South Africa government pursuing sponsor deal with Tottenham
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African government is pursuing a sponsorship deal with Premier League club Tottenham, following in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates, Rwanda, Malta and others who have used the world's biggest soccer league to promote their countries. South Africa's Ministry of...
Authorities seek fans behind hate attack against Vinícius
MADRID (AP) — Authorities are searching through security cameras and social media to try to identify those responsible for hanging a dummy of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior from a highway bridge last week. Members of an anti-violence committee in sports met on Monday and said an...
