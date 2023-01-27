Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Four charged with slicing, tasing, beating man on the Red Line in robbery attempt; one also charged for crowbar beatings, robberies on the Green Line
Two men and two women face charges that they broke a Red Line rider's nose, sliced his jacket and tased him during a robbery attempt on a Red Line train in the tunnel between Broadway and South Station shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
WCVB
Red Line service disrupted by Transit Police investigation at Park Street
BOSTON — Red Line service was briefly disrupted in downtown Boston on Tuesday afternoon because of a police investigation. Officials originally reported a "medical emergency" at Park Street around 1:45 p.m. About 20 minutes later, MBTA officials reported that shuttle buses would need to replace train service in the area.
'Well-Loved' Norwood Teenager, 13, Fatally Shot In Broad Daylight In Boston
Police have identified the victim of a shooting that took place in broad daylight in Boston as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood. Tyler was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets in Mattapan around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police re…
nbcboston.com
VIRAL VIDEO: Lawrence Man Recognized as Hero After Running Across Highway to Stop Runaway Car
A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts is being recognized as a hero after helping a woman in the middle of a state highway. Adolfo Molina, 25, makes a living as an Uber driver. He said the other day when he saw a driver in trouble he felt the call to help and got out of the vehicle, simply doing everything in his power to stop the runaway car.
Framingham Police Arrest Driver Who Parked on Union Avenue Rotary
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Berlin man on a charge of drunk driving, after he parked on the Union Avenue rotary early Saturday morning. Police arrested at 2:20 a.m. on January 28, Hector Orellana Lopez, 35, of 167 River Road of Berlin. He was charged with operating a...
whdh.com
‘Everybody in this city should be outraged’: Mother of 13-year-old fatally shot in Mattapan speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - The grief-stricken mother of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in broad daylight in Mattapan on Sunday is calling on anyone who may know what happened to come forward and provide that information to police. As a memorial continues to grow in Babson Street where Tyler...
WCVB
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Brockton, sources tell WCVB
BROCKTON, Mass. — One man has died and another man was injured Tuesday in a shooting at a store in Brockton, NewsCenter 5 has learned. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello St., police said. Police said a man walked in...
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
Boston Police searching for assault and battery suspect
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a violent attack in Mattapan on Thursday.
liveboston617.org
Many Questions Remain Unanswered After Police Chase and multiple Crashes Across Hyde park Ends in Arrest
On Saturday, January 21 2023 at approximately 19:30 hours our photographer captured images of multiple people being taken into custody by Officers as well as Boston EMS following a crash in the area of River Street and West Street in Mattapan. On scene, a large crime scene tape perimeter had...
Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside
A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.
“Let me have 17,000 in large bills no dye pack,” Massachusetts bank robbery suspect charged
A suspect is being charged in connection with the September 2022 robbery of a bank in Brookline.
hot969boston.com
