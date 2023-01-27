You may not be in any position to have kids now, be it romantically, personally, physically or professionally, but if you see them as a part of your future you may want to be getting your money in order now.New research by The Prince’s Trust has found that 45% of 16 to 25-year-olds in the UK fear they will never earn enough to support a family amid the cost-of-living crisis.Releasing its 2023 youth index, the charity found that figure rose to 53% for those from less affluent backgrounds.And those fears don’t come from nowhere, having kids comes with expenses many...

