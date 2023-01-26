Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Daktronics investor criticizes 2 top leaders
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly two months after Daktronics filed a report with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) in which it raised doubt about the company’s “ability to continue as a going concern,” the company’s largest investor has shared doubts about two of Daktronics’s top leaders.
gowatertown.net
Jenkins Living Center names new CEO
WATERTOWN, S.D.–After an extensive executive search process, the Jenkins Living Center Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc. in Watertown. Kasey is a native of Rapid City, SD, and has worked...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists
Kimberlee Browne thought she’d die on the streets. The 40-year-old mother of six and former educator has been in and out of the South Dakota prison system twice since 2012. Each time she was released, something would happen to make her lose her confidence and faith; she’d fall back into bad habits and be arrested, […] The post From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
KELOLAND TV
Jazz society to disband as it makes major donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They will still be playing the blues even if the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society will dissolve after 35 years. The society announced Friday that it will donate nearly $100,000 to two organizations in support of music and arts education in the city.
siouxfalls.business
Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion
Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
kelo.com
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
KELOLAND TV
2 South Dakota chefs named semi-finalists for James Beard Award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota restaurant chefs are semi-finalists for the James Beard Award. It recognizes chefs and restaurants all across the country for their outstanding culinary skills and food menus. One of them is right here in Sioux Falls. Sanna Abourezk, who owns Sanna’s Restaurant,...
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County Baptist Church makes bags for the homeless
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, about ten people filled bags with much needed items for the homeless in Sioux Falls at Lincoln Baptist Church. They collected the items throughout the months of November and December and included essential items such as body wash, lotion, toothbrushes, razors, socks and even some snacks. They also wrote encouraging notes for the recipients.
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
STOP IT! South Dakota Specialty Stores That Shouldn’t Sell Meat
I get it. When you are out shopping in a city the size of Sioux Falls the fewer stops you have to make the better. Even if there are no kids in tow. Sure, you may have dry cleaning to pick up. Groceries to buy. Wash the car. Get the oil changed. Those are specific destinations.
KELOLAND TV
DeBoer’s new HGTV show spotlights Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota couple who spent years working on MTV’s Teen Mom is now bringing the spotlight back to their home state in a new way. “I would describe my design style as very South Dakota glam,” Chelsea DeBoer said on her new show Down Home Fab.
KELOLAND TV
A look at KELOLAND’s Cow Cam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s calving season in KELOLAND. You don’t need to live on a farm to experience it — thanks to the KELOLAND Cow Cam. Viewers can get a live look into the calving process — no matter where they live.
kelo.com
It’s wind chill advisory cold outside
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
mitchellnow.com
Attorney General, DCI rule Sioux Falls police officer shooting justified
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review indicates a Sioux Falls Police officer was justified in a shooting during an incident at a Sioux Falls business on Dec. 20, 2022. “This incident occurred in a tense, fast-changing environment where...
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
mykxlg.com
Watertown Fire Rescue Respond to Fire Call at Four Square Church
Watertown Fire Rescue released a report of a fire call at Four Square Church in Watertown, SD, early Sunday morning around 9:10 am. When WFR arrived at 1120 4th Street Northeast, they were met by "church staff" that had extinguished the fire using several ABC fire extinguishers and showed the location of the apparent electrical fire.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 29th
RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is taking place at The Monument and the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Today’s activities include Jackpot Team Roping at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, a Western Arts Show & Sale at 10 a.m. and the South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid-Calling Contest at 2 p.m. The Stock Show runs through February 4th.
